At Ford Muscle we love vanity plates. I mean, who doesn’t? The ingenuity behind fitting a phrase or word into 7-8 letters can be astounding. There are even some that require looking in your rear-view mirror to understand! We frequently catch ourself snapping photos in traffic just the share the humor with others. While we were at 2021 Holley Intergalactic Ford Fest there was no shortage of personalized plates on hand — these ranged from word play, model designation flex, or intimidation.

To continue our tradition of sharing license plates, we decided to dedicate time to roaming the Beech Bend Raceway Park grounds in search of our favorite ten. Holley Ford Fest and NMRA provided the perfect diversity between the Ford Fanatics, so we get to showcase a variety! While the pits provided abbreviated trash talk, show cars managed to have word play and puns. The autocross cars went a step further and even informed us of our bowels movements if a ride along was granted.

So, scroll down and check out some of Ford Muscle’s favorite plates.

Our 10 Favorite Vanity Plates

LSLOL

What better way to instigate a race than laugh at the opposition’s engine choice? We’ve all seen this trackside trash talk progress from word of mouth to license plates. After seeing the car blaze down the 1/4-mile in NMRA True Street, we know it has power to back it up!

IIII Fox

The four-eyed pride crew showed up in droves at this year’s Holley Ford Fest. While some were concise and to the point with “4-eyed” plates, this one caught us offguard. After stuttering “I, I, I, I” in our head, as if we were a broken Johnny 5 robot, it dawned on us. Well played sir, well played.

Her SVT

Making sure your husband doesn’t take the fun car to work can be a chore. You might try and hide the keys, but having plates that say “HER SVT” will eliminate any of his excuses. This will also help the overly eager enthusiast mistakenly asking about her husband’s car.

MISTRES

Speaking of spouses, this one might get you thrown in the doghouse. However, spending more time with your four-wheeled love might cause a rift in the household. In this case a smoking-fast twin-turbo Fox body is the side chick and wears the mistress vanity plates proudly.

401KLOL

Sometimes humor can make you feel better about the situations. In this case the financial stability was displaced by an 8-second quarter mile street car. I think we can all agree an 8-second car can provide a ride of a life that no fixed income could.

SLAMD

I couldn’t find a more accurate plate at the event. This bagged S550 was so low the grass tickled its oil pan. Thankfully he was able to air up the bags before leaving the grass embankment.

SAY WEN

A tribute to the movie Tombstone, “Say When” happened as a gunfight was about to happen. The end result was not pretty for the opposing side. This second-generation Lightning extends the same offer at the track or the street.

MAKUPOO

Judging by the handling of this Cobra replica on the autocross course, he may be onto something. The car pulled serious G-forces as it dodged cones. The opportunity to ride shotgun may have required more than just an engine diaper on board.

NO GRIPP

While not the plates I want to be near when Cars and Coffee lets out, this one at least spoke the truth. The Coyote motor produces more power than the rear tires can handle. At least when a cop asks about the smoke show an excuse is on deck, or in this case on the license plate.

FKNGSLW

This is why people have trust issues. The plates state how slow it is, but a parachute says otherwise. After seeing the motor combo on this Mustang, I’m going with the license plate to be lying.

Vanity Plates Gallery

As you can see, a variety of plates offered us a chance to see some fun ones. If you liked those prison stamped metal identifiers, feel free to check out our gallery.