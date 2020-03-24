Shaking Off The Cabin Fever Ford Style In Tennessee

Each January, the Knoxville Expo Center in Tennessee hosts the annual Cabin Fever Car Show. Each year, local cars pack the Expo Center from wall to wall, and this year’s 36th edition was no different from January 10th to 12th. Between show cars, cars for sale, and swap meet booths, the expo center is filled to capacity — not to mention the thousands of spectators the event draws. We were on hand (of course) in search of the hottest Ford muscle in the area to scratch our own cabin fever itch. We had no problem finding plenty to cure it! Check out our favorite Fords below!