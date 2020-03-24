Shaking Off The Cabin Fever Ford Style In Tennessee

By Jeff Southard March 24, 2020

Each January, the Knoxville Expo Center in Tennessee hosts the annual Cabin Fever Car Show. Each year, local cars pack the Expo Center from wall to wall, and this year’s 36th edition was no different from January 10th to 12th. Between show cars, cars for sale, and swap meet booths, the expo center is filled to capacity — not to mention the thousands of spectators the event draws. We were on hand (of course) in search of the hottest Ford muscle in the area to scratch our own cabin fever itch. We had no problem finding plenty to cure it! Check out our favorite Fords below!

It was hard to ignore the upfront and center display that Unique Motorcars had at Cabin Fever. Featuring an "under construction" Cobra kit car as well as several finished examples, it was a great mix and tribute to the legendary Shelby Cobra. Each of the cars seemed to be unique and custom built in their own way. When it comes to us, we would not be picky. We would take whichever one was offered for a test drive!

Many times we run across people with multiple cars. Usually however, the others are at home in the garage. Not often do we see them all on display. That was the case for Doug Owen who brought not one, but three amazing Fords out to Cabin Fever: a 1966 Fairlane, a fully documented 1967 Shelby GT500, and our favorite, an absolutely beautiful red 1964-1/2 Mustang coupe. Featuring perfect red paint, red interior, and finished off with redline tires, this car begs for your attention. A closer look reveals a factory V-8, four barrel carburetor, and manual transmission. Doug's 1964-1/2 was easily one of our favorites of the entire show!

Looking to spend a little money? The show featured a nice indoor swap meet as well as several cars for sale. Our favorite was this 1967 Ford Galaxie convertible: black on black with a factory 390 big-block under the hood. Fully documented and in pretty solid original condition, the car would be a great candidate for restoration. Personally, we would have cruised in it as-is!

Fox-body Mustangs were well-represented at the event. From left to right, a former Florida Highway Patrol SSP, a pristine teal 1993 Cobra, and a 3,000-mile 1989 GT. There were also another half dozen or so Foxes mixed about the show field.

Taylor and Tracy Cochran's 1957 Ford F100 is definitely what you would call a "sleeper." We even walked by it a couple of times at the show before we realized just how cool it was. Under the hood of this "primer'd beast" is a Kenne Bell-fed modular motor. Talk about a stop light surprise!

Often times at shows, we are asked to pick a top five and a favorite and honestly, it's never an easy task. But still, sometimes one or two vehicles will stick in our mind for whatever reason. At Cabin Fever, it was a pair of cars that we just could not shake. Up top, Eddie Conner's 1966 Fairlane. On the bottom, Ralph Eggleston's 1966 Fairlane. Both of these white beauties have been restored tastefully with upgraded wheels and custom interior, and both look ready for cruising! It was definitely a treat to check out these two cleanly modified Fairlanes during the weekend!

About the author

Jeff Southard

Growing up with a dad who loved Corvettes, I was destined to be a gearhead from day one. Beyond that, my dad owned an auto parts business for over 25 years. There, I learned the automotive basics as a child, then began my professional career working there after high school. From Corvettes and Superbirds to Hemis and Cobra Jets, my dad has owned a little of everything over the years, so I've had my chance to get some quality seat time behind the wheel of some rare, unique, and sometimes, just odd automobiles. I have owned my share of toys, including over 20 Mustangs. I guess to make a long story short, if you look up "car crazy" you will probably find my photo listed pretty close to it!
Read My Articles
 

