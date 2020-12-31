2020 Product Showcase: Fuel Injector Clinic’s 2150cc Injectors

When we reached out to our friends at Fuel Injector Clinic to see what was new and exciting at headquarters, they quickly pointed us in the direction of one bad Coyote running in the 7-second range, and asked us to share it with you! Once we laid eyes on the Mustang in question, it was a no-brainer. Allow us to introduce Travis Akins and his 2012 Mustang GT.

If you’re not yet acquainted, Akins’ Coyote is twin-turbocharged and was recently (only three weeks ago) outfitted with a set of Fuel Injector Clinic’s 2150cc injectors. The Coyote is brand-new, following the removal of its previous Coyote engine, which was recently hurt by the failure of three competitive injectors. The engine was in need of a refresh anyway, so the decision was made to utilize a brand-new engine in an effort to gain more power.

The Coyote features twin 7675 Precision turbochargers, a Powerglide transmission, Holley Dominator EFI, and a Plazmaman intake.

After being burned by the injectors he had previously chosen, it was important to Akins to work with a brand that would stand behind their products. He decided on Fuel Injector Clinic for a handful of reasons: FIC is local to him (in Tennessee), has a good reputation among enthusiasts, and has awesome customer service. Akins also said the injectors are the only ones compatible with ethanol and streetable — yes, streetable. Though Akin admitted to us the car does not see much street action, he wants to maintain the ability to drive it on the street should the temptation arise.

With the previous Coyote, Akins was able to turn out 1,800 horsepower. With the new version, he’s hoping to land in the ballpark of 2,000. Believe it or not, the Mustang was actually waiting to be strapped down on the dyno when I called and chatted with him. It’ll be interesting to hear how the dyno session panned out.

When asked if he’s happy he went with the FIC injectors, he summed it up in one word: “Definitely.”

FIC’s 2150cc Injectors

The injectors chosen for Akins’ Mustang are designed for the 2005-2016 Mustang GT, 2015-2016 GT350, 2012-2013 Boss 302, and 1999-2004 Cobra. Of course, the set includes eight injectors, which FIC call saturated/high-impedance ball and seat injectors. They’ve been designed with FIC’s latest technology to provide “great linearity and short pulse width repeatability.”

The 2150cc injector is massive, and it allows for low-end throttle response and short pulse width control whenever its required. FIC utilizes state-of-the-art Data Match Technology dynamic flow matching during production due to the high flow rate. The result is the improved ability of the ECU to control the injectors in sub-2 ms (millisecond) pulse width area (during idle and part throttle conditions).

You can expect your injectors to arrive with individual serial numbers and a Data Match Sheet complete with results of the most complete flow-matching and latency value information available. The injectors are flow tested and rated at 43.5 psi (3Bar) at 90-degree Fahrenheit fuel temperature using CF-16B calibration fluid. Each injector is covered against failure caused by defects in the original manufacture by FIC’s 12-month warranty.

The injector sets include pigtails, but you can also add plug-and-play adaptors if needed. Your FIC injectors will be ready to install once they arrive on your doorstep and come equipped with all of the needed O-rings for the factory application for the intended vehicle. If you’re working with a unique or aftermarket setup, FIC can help. Simply reach out prior to placing your order to make sure you’ve chosen the right injectors.

Have you seen this beautiful twin-turbo beast in action? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!