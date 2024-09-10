A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of Moser Engineering

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner September 10, 2024

Moser Engineering started churning out a wide variety of products in 1986. The company now has a massive catalog of high-performance goodies that has everything from rearends, to suspension parts for numerous vehicles. We got a chance to take a tour of the company’s facility in Portland, Indiana and check out where all the Moser magic happens.

When you enter the Moser facility, you’re greeted by a really cool history lesson. There’s plenty of memorabilia in the lobby, trophies, and pictures from events that tell the Moser story. The next door over from the main lobby is the will-call area where customers can pick up orders. For most people, that’s where the facility tour would stop, but we got to press on and see what goes into making Moser’s various products.

If you need axles in a hurry, Moser has you covered. There’s a room that’s literally nothing but axle blanks of different sizes that are ready to be splined and shipped. According to Moser’s Jeffer Anderson, they can have a set of axles out the door in less than 24 hours for just about any application.

Moser’s shipping and warehouse area is impressive. A dedicated team of hardworking individuals can be found in this area picking orders, packaging parts, and helping to load the trucks each day to get parts on the road. Moser has to keep large volume of parts on the shelf so they can meet customer demand.

Moser has a dedicated area just for rearend and third member assembly. These stations are stocked with all the right specialty tools to assemble anything that Moser sells. The company has developed a set of procedures that helps speed up the process of building each rearend and third member.

Another cool area of Moser’s shop is where all of the custom rearend housings are made. There are racks of blank rearends that can be cut to size for different applications. If you need a custom fabricated rearend, Moser has several workstations that are dedicated to building those parts.

We also learned that anything that has the Moser “M” on it is made right here in the United States. Moser works with a local foundry that casts the majority of its parts. There’s also another building that Moser uses to CNC machine many of its own parts. This allows Moser to maintain a tight grip on the quality of the parts it sells.

You’ll want to watch this entire video on the Dragzine YouTube channel. Jeff Anderson shows us plenty of things the general public doesn’t get to see, and we learn a lot about the history of Moser Engineering.

Article Sources

Moser Engineering
https://www.moserengineering.com/
(260) 726-6689
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Building Ford’s Classic Frankenstein Engine: A 408-Cube Clevor

News

Building Ford’s Classic Frankenstein Engine: A 408-Cube Clevor

A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of Moser Engineering

Features

A Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of Moser Engineering

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading