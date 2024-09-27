Fishing For A Fox Body: Anthony Mutschelknaus 1990 Mustang

Some stories begin with a need for speed or a family legacy of building high-performance cars. Others start quietly, in unexpected places — like shopping for a bass boat. For West Virginia resident Anthony Mutschelknaus, his journey to building this show-stopping Fox Body Mustang started just there: at a boat shop, with dreams of returning to the lake.

A Quiet Start

Fresh out of high school, Mutschelknaus was living the life of fishing. His bass boat gave him everything he wanted — until it didn’t. “I loved fishing, but I started to feel like it wasn’t enough,” Mutschelknaus recalls. “I decided to step away from the bass boat, at least for a while.

So, he traded his fishing rod for something with a bit more bite: a 1990 Fox Body Mustang. The search wasn’t easy — finding a clean Fox Body in good condition proved to be a challenge. But then one caught his eye in Hagerstown, Maryland. The $6,400 Mustang had solid bones and, unbeknownst to Mutschelknaus, would become the perfect foundation for the journey that lay ahead.

“When I found it, it ran pretty well. It had a 302 cubic-inch engine with a B303 cam, aluminum heads, and a Cobra intake,” Mutschelknaus recalls, reflecting on the early days of ownership. But the good times weren’t meant to last. A stuck gas pedal led to catastrophic engine failure, with the rear main bearing and cam retainers recieving the brunt of the damage.

A Father’s Helping Hand

By 2016, the Mustang’s future was uncertain. The car that had once been Mutschelknaus’ pride and joy was left awaiting a heart transplant. He decided it was time to put a small-block back in the Mustang, sourcing a new 302 short-block and reusing his aluminum heads. His father, who had built his own big-block Ford Bronco years earlier, stepped in to help. While his father wasn’t focused on performance, the small-block’s simplicity made the installation straightforward.

Together, they tore the car apart, working side by side as they replaced the damaged engine with a new 302 short-block. “We reused my heads and got a new cam, lifters — everything was new except the heads,” Mutschelknaus recalls. But life threw a wrench in their project when his father fell ill. As his dad’s health declined, the Mustang took a back seat. Sadly, his father passed away in 2020.

The Mustang sat untouched for years. Surface rust spread over the doors, the clear coat peeled, and the car—once a symbol of fun—became a burden. “I got tired of messing with it,” Mutschelknaus admits. “I wanted something I could drive coast to coast, but I didn’t know what to do.”

Boats Again, But Cars Too

In 2021, Mutschelknaus found himself back where his passion had begun — buying a boat. This time, it was from Woods Boat House and Power Sports in Fairmont, West Virginia. While his initial focus was on the water, the conversation soon shifted to cars. Robert Glaspell, the man behind the sale, had more than just boats on his mind. “We talked about cars — Supras, Lamborghinis, everything,” Mutschelknaus recalls. “Robert mentioned their new speed shop, named West Virginia Speed And Performance and showed pictures of some builds they had completed. That’s when a light bulb went off. Maybe this was the place to finally finish my Mustang.”

It took nearly a year of deliberation, but by November 2022, Mutschelknaus had a plan. He met with Chris Emilio at the boat house. “I told them what I wanted: a supercharged Ford Performance Gen 3 Coyote, something that could make around 700-750 horsepower,” Mutschelknaus recalls. “We settled on 580 horsepower on pump gas, with the option to switch to E85 later.”

This wasn’t just another project—the car had seen better days, with its paint fading after years of neglect. “It had a half-ass paint job when I got the Fox Body, and from 2014 to 2017, it sat outside,” Mutschelknaus admits. But this time was different. Chris stripped the car down and sent it off to a paint shop. By the end of January 2023, it returned with a fresh coat and a new lease on life.

The Return Of The Fox Body

By August 2023, the transformation was complete. The Mustang had been reborn, emerging as nothing short of spectacular. A Ford Performance Gen 3 Coyote engine paired with a VMP Performance Odin supercharger now powered the car. The build included a TREMEC T-56 Magnum 6-speed transmission, QA1 suspension at all four corners, and Wilwood Engineering brakes for maximum stopping power. “It’s got everything I could ask for,” Mutschelknaus beams. “It’s a car that can perform on the track, but I can still drive it to the grocery store if I want.”

The man who once hesitated to take on the car himself now found himself behind the wheel of a showstopper. From winning the Founder’s Award at Mustang Week ’24 to clinching Best of Show Modified at Holley Ford Fest, the Mustang was making waves across the country.

A Nod To The Past

Though his father isn’t here to see the final result, Mutschelknaus often reflects on the days they spent wrenching on cars together. “Dad was a Bronco guy,” he explains, referring to the 1979 Bronco his father had repainted and modified with a 460 big-block. “He wasn’t thrilled when I first bought the Mustang, but once he saw it, he thought it was a good deal. Aside from rides with my son, hearing the Mustang fire up with the second small-block was one of my happiest moments with the car.”

His father’s influence is evident in the build, from the careful selection of parts to the work ethic needed to see the project through. “He helped me tear it apart when it first blew up, and even though he didn’t live to see it completed, I think he’d be proud.”

Looking Ahead

With the Mustang now a fixture on the car show circuit and a growing list of accolades, Mutschelknaus has shifted his focus from simply enjoying the ride to taking his passion for cars even further. “In less than a year, I went from having this car sitting in my garage to winning shows across the country,” he says. “It’s been an incredible journey.”

And the journey isn’t over. With plans to switch to E85 fuel and potentially push the Mustang’s horsepower even further, he’s far from done. “This car’s got a lot more in it,” he says confidently. From a bass boat on a quiet lake to a supercharged Mustang dominating the show scene, his story is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the unexpected paths life can take. After all, it’s not every day you go fishing for boats and end up building your Fox Body Mustang.