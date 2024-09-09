Mustang Week 2024 concluded with a soggy morning, followed by Fox-body cruise-in and a lively afternoon of awards. Prolube, makers of one of the top engine oil treatments – a known cure for Powerstroke cold-start issues, sponsored the cruise-in, which was also open to all years of Mustangs and was essentially a non-judged car show. Any of the previous day’s car show participants were also invited to return. This made for a diverse field of vehicles from daily drivers and street-driven race cars to the most detailed of show cars.

The benefit of coming to the Saturday Cruise-In was also the cooler weather and the opportunity to speak to a vendor when things seemed a bit slower and calmer. I used the opportunity to visit several vendors including Calimer’s to learn a bit more about the MT-82, get an update from Tremec on the aftermarket version of the TR-9070 7-speed DCT trans, pet a few puppies, and learn about the history of Red Mirror Events. Stay tuned for our upcoming video on YouTube for info on some of these.

Representatives from CJ Pony Parts and Ford were on hand for the Mustang Week 2024 Car Show Awards presentation, who each gave a few words to thank attendees as well as about what they have been working on. CJP spent the day working on its raffle to benefit Horry County Animal Care Center, who even managed to give away a few deserving pups. An impromptu auction of the event banner helped raise addition money for the charity. Meanwhile, Ford was working on a giveaway of a much larger animal – the 60th anniversary Mustang.

When the awards ceremony closed out, there were few incidents to report other than some mispronounced names and hoopla over the lack of a Roush-specific award. Some believe there are only winners, while others believe if there are winners there have to be losers as well – seems like a glass half empty argument to me. Reminders were given about the upcoming Texas event in April, the intention to return to Myrtle Beach next September, and even the possibility of a third event.

OVERALL MUSTANG WEEK 2024 CAR SHOW AWARDS

Long Distance Award Wendy Sowards Pipe Creek, TX 1982 GT Silver Metallic Mustang Driver Editors Choice Chris Richardson Bear Creek, NC 1969 Fastback Blue Founder’s Award (Rodney Melton) Anthony Mutschelknaus Salem, WV 1990 GT Red Best Audio Evgeny Kostenko FL 2016 Mustang GT Best of Show Matt Pfister Baton Rouge, LA 1967 Shelby Grey

The last award to be given out will be the winner of the Ford Muscle Great 8. Keep your eyes peeled for additional announcements as we will be doing mini-features on each of the eight cars, then a Round Robin of voting on Facebook and Instagram to determine the overall winner.

Prolube Origin Story Prolube was founded by Paul Wireman, an enthusiast who first opened Riverside Dragway & Speedway in 1964, then founded Prolube Auto Clinic (full service repair) in the ’80s when he discovered an oil additive that reduced friction. Since then, Prolube has been used in five championship winning NASCAR, NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle, and Pro Stock Truck teams. In the late model Ford world, where we push stock engines way harder than they were intended, Prolube is said to be worth its weight in gold – restoring horsepower and compression, reducing valvetrain noise and even increase fuel mileage.