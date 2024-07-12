Mustang Week: Texas to Debut in April 2025 in Galveston, Texas

Mustang Week has been leading the way for the past two decades in offering the Mustang community the ideal destination to gather, spend time with family, and, most importantly to us, enjoy their vacation with a variety of events thrown in the mix. Throughout the week, attendees can indulge in car meets, active entertainment, and a grand finale featuring an all-Ford and Mustang Cruise-in, and an all-Mustang car show. Now that same experience can be enjoyed on the Texas beachfront! Enter Mustang Week: Texas.

Mustang Week: Texas Edition

You read that correctly! Mustang Week will expand its horizons with a second location in the Lone Star state, as Galveston takes the helm as host of the event! Much like the Myrtle Beach show, the Texas edition will showcase a diverse array of participant and spectator events, commencing on Thursday, April 24th, 2025, and concluding on Sunday, April 27th, 2025.

While Texas is known for its massive landscape, the event will offer ample opportunities for enthusiasts to demonstrate their driving prowess and explore Mustang’s performance capabilities, with events scheduled to take place at local tracks.

Driver and Spectator Events Galore

Starting on Thursday, April 24th, at Motor Speedway Resort (MSR Houston) in Angleton, Texas, participants can demonstrate their driving skills with a full day of road racing and karting. That evening, the official kickoff for Mustang Week: Texas will take place with a grand party.

On Friday, April 25th, another day of thrilling displays awaits as owners can make their way to Houston Motorsports Park (HMP) for a day filled with drag racing and head-to-head racing on the circle track plus autocross, Ford Mustang and Car Club Meets at Moody Gardens. A massive Friday Night Bash at Moody Gardens will ignite the weekend with drifting exhibitions, a burnout box, autocross, celebrities, music, food trucks, and more.

On Saturday, April 26th, the official all-Mustang car show and performance marketplace will commence at Moody Gardens, where over 1,000 Mustangs will converge in one central location. The car show will feature over 1,000 cars, but don’t forget to explore the parking lot to catch sight of some truly remarkable rides as well!

All good things must come to an end, and on Sunday, April 27th, the conclusion of Mustang Week: Texas unfolds at Moody Gardens. The last day will feature an all-Ford and Mustang cruise-in and performance marketplace.

Everything’s Bigger In Texas

If you’re a car enthusiast, get ready to buckle up because 2025 is shaping up to be the ultimate year for Mustang events, starting with Mustang Week: Texas in April. The same thrilling fun that you thought was exclusive to Myrtle Beach can now be experienced in Texas!

Speaking of Myrtle Beach, rest assured Mustang Week fans, Events Director Tom Myroniak stated: “we are fully committed to bringing this iconic event back in 2025. While we are still finalizing the plans, we promise that Mustang Week will return stronger than ever in the home of Mustang Week for more than 20 years.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that the Myrtle Beach event continues to be the premier gathering for Mustang enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more details as we prepare to deliver an unforgettable experience that celebrates the heritage and passion with two Mustang Weeks.”

Mustang Week: Texas Event Calendar

Thursday, April 24th:

Road Racing and Karting at Motor Speedway Resort (MSR) in Angleton, TX

Evening Kick-off Party (location TBD)

Friday, April 25th:

Drag Racing and Spectator Drags at Houston Motorsports Park (HMP) in Houston, TX

Autocross, Ford Mustang and Car Club Meets at Moody Gardens in Galveston, TX

Friday Night Bash: autocross, drifting, burnout box, and more at Moody Gardens in Galveston, TX

Saturday, April 26th:

All-Mustang Car Show and Performance Marketplace at Moody Gardens in Galveston, TX

Sunday, April 27th: