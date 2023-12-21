GT40 Glory: A Replica For The Street And Track

There are certain cars that exude a timeless racing persona. For Ford racing enthusiasts, the Ford GT40 will always be the pinnacle of racing heritage. The GT40 design was unlike anything Ford had released at the time, and after its debut, the car’s racing pedigree would include wins at Le Mans. The ‘Ford versus Ferrari‘ movie only elevated the GT40 to a divine level few cars ever achieve. The subsequent notoriety of the car further fueled the later Ford GT, and, of course, elevated the original GT40 into the multi-million dollar price range.

All But Out Of Reach

While the originals remain beyond the reach of the vast majority of car owners’ tax brackets, a few examples exist that pay homage with carbon copies of the original. In the two-year span from 2004 to 2006, GT40 North America (GT40NA) was doing just that. The company might not be familiar, as production was extremely limited. However, with the son of one of the engineers of the original on board and a team of Indy car engineers, the cars were highly competent both on and off the track.

GT40 North America took a different approach by exclusively offering turnkey vehicles, as opposed to providing kits for home builders to complete. These turnkey cars featured carbon fiber bodies and were powered by engines from reputable sources such as Roush. Notably, one of the originals, car 001, participated in the 2005 SEMA builders award. Despite their brief existence, these factory replicas command a premium due to their exceptional build quality and capabilities.

A Ford Fan’s New Toy

You might think it would take a millionaire to purchase such a car, but after a spree of fortunate events, Jeramy Morris was able to acquire his GT40 replica. His love has always revolved around high-performance Mustangs, with a collection of Fox Body Mustangs at his personal garage, so seeing another V8-powered vehicle enter the stable would have been no surprise.

The car is a high-quality build that remains very street-friendly for cruising and enjoyment. – Jeramy Morris, Owner

While Morris is certainly familiar with powerful engines, beneath the rear clamshell of this GT40 replica lies a Roush 402, generating an impressive 435 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. Morris navigates through the gears using a ZF transaxle. “It is an old-school build with modern touches such as an upgraded interior, air conditioning, heat, and even a radio,” Morris explains. However, it’s challenging to imagine anyone reaching for the radio dial with the triumphant sounds of the Roush engine echoing behind them.

Future Plans

While Morris is uncertain about the next steps for the car, he has teased the possibility of adding more power to the already potent engine on several occasions. Whether it involves forced induction, a new intake, or a set of wheels, we’ll have to wait and see. Nevertheless, one thing we anticipate is Morris putting this beauty where it truly belongs — on the track.