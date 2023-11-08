Rare Rides: The 1969 Shelby De Mexico GT350

Ah, the Shelby Mustang. Surely one of the most iconic muscle cars of the 1960s, and one that resides at or near the top of the desirability list for most classic car enthusiasts.

Born in 1965 out of a concern that Carroll Shelby’s friend and father of the Mustang, Lee Iacocca, had that the Mustang was not sufficiently sporting enough, Shelby’s modifications to the Mustang transformed it into a legitimately snarling, road and track beast.

Unbeknownst to either man, they had, in the process, created an automotive exemplar that would see several future iterations spread across nearly sixty years, and stand throughout as the very personification of American muscle. But it was those 1960s models that really pulled at the heartstrings with their no-frills, no-nonsense approach to speed.

In past incarnations of this column, we’ve examined some exceedingly rare models of 1960s Shelby Mustangs, from the 1966 GT350 convertible to the 1969 GT500 convertible. While both were indeed very scarce, with only single-digit production numbers for the former, the pair are fairly well known amongst muscle car enthusiasts.

For this chapter in the Rare Rides saga though, I’ve chosen a Shelby that many of you, including some die-hard fans of the marque, might never even have heard of.

So, without further delay, allow me to introduce you to the 1969 Shelby de Mexico GT350.

The Shelby Mustang story begins when the first version of the Shelby GT350 made its public debut on January 27, 1965. It was based on the 1964 ½ Ford Mustang, a car that, upon its release, fundamentally shifted the paradigm of the automobile industry by achieving a record-breaking 418,812 sales by the end of its first model year.

Directly addressing the Mustang’s shortcomings that so bothered Iacocca, Shelby’s team, located in a garage on Princeton Street in Venice, California, bestowed 528 Mustang Fastbacks with a new heart, consisting of a 289 cubic-inch K-Code V8 engine equipped with a Holley four-barrel 715 cfm carburetor, Cobra Hi-Rise manifold, cast-aluminum valve covers and oil sump, a larger radiator, and tubular Tri-Y exhaust headers feeding short side pipes.

Other improvements consisted of a four-speed, Borg-Warner T10 all-synchro transmission with close ratios, a ratchet-type limited-slip differential, a quick-ratio steering rack, oil coolers for the differential, semi-elliptical leaf springs, a beefy rear axle, more robust anti-sway bars, Koni adjustable shock absorbers, Kelsey-Hayes front disc brakes, and a trunk-mounted battery for better weight distribution.

A fiberglass hood with functional scoop and hold-down pins, a revised grille, and 15-inch Kelsey-Hayes mag wheels shod with Goodyear high-performance Blue Dot tires completed the package.

1965s were only offered in Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue rocker panel stripes and call-out. Roughly thirty percent of the cars that left the Shelby garage came outfitted with the matching Le Mans-style racing stripes across the top.

Thirty-four GT350 “R” models were also built, which complied with SCCA racing specifications and were therefore ready to race straight out of the box.