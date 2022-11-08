As an impressionable grade school kid, I went to my share of local car shows in south Jersey. But truthfully, as a rebellious teen it was the street racing on Front Street in Philadelphia that really spoke to me. My friend’s cousin had a 10-second Fox-body (when that was actually considered fast), and I’d contort my rubber teenage body around the roll bar to hop in the back seat. It was straight-piped, so we’d have to push it down the street before starting it at night. The air was crisp and the lights were mostly green in those days.

I started reading Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords and bought my first Mustang in 1999 – a New Edge GT. I plotted my course: gears, headers, wheels, tires, lowering springs… It was the start of a lifelong obsession that I turned into a career five years later. Fast forward over twenty years and I am pinching myself, wondering if it is a dream. Did we really just buy Mustang Week?

After a difficult run, between the hurricane in 2019 and the pandemic in 2020, the founders of Mustang Week had declared 2022 to be the last year of the Myrtle Beach, SC event. Perhaps there should have be an asterisk next to that tag line… It wasn’t a lie, but it also wasn’t a secret that the event was available for sale to the right buyer who would continue its legacy.

Power Automedia, the parent company of Ford Muscle, was founded by the same person that founded the NMRA with a leadership team filled with Mustang enthusiasts (myself included). Since we made our official press release there has been an outpouring of people who told us how much they love the event and want to continue to be a part of it for years to come. And that is exactly what we intend to do – carry the torch so that thousands of Mustang enthusiasts can continue to create new memories at the event.

At this point, you may be wondering: what can we expect from Mustang Week after taking it over?

For starters, we plan to keep the event in Myrtle Beach, SC. Next year is already booked so mark your calendars for September 4-10, 2023 and reserve your hotel room. We’ll be working closely with the founders of the event to make sure next year goes off without a hitch, and to see where we can add value – maybe a better online booking process and an updated website for example. Our goal is not to reinvent the wheel. People clearly love the event just the way it is.

We will also leverage any contacts or partnerships we have throughout the industry to make sure it lives up to its legacy as the greatest Mustang event of the year as well as its authenticity to the enthusiasts.

There will be greater involvement with Ford Muscle – more content, greater audience exposure for the event, project cars on display, etc.

And – who knows – maybe, just maybe, we’ll do another event…