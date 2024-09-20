Great 8: Jason Damato’s ’66 Coupe ‘Penny’ is a Widebody Wonder

Some of us are drawn to one brand or car, while others love to sample a range of performance machines. There is no wrong answer when it comes to appreciating high performance, but the chosen path can influence the cars we enjoy later in life. That is certainly the case for Jason Damato, who began with a Brand X machine but led to the creation of an amazing Mustang restomod named “Penny” – our first entry into the Ford Muscle’s Great 8, captured at Mustang Week 2024.

I decided to blueprint my engine with a goal of a safe, 1,000-horsepower powerplant that is streetable yet a beast when needed… — Jason Damato

“‘Penny,’ because that’s all I have left, came out exactly how I envisioned her,” Damato said. “My goal was to build a car similar to the Hoonicorn car but streetable with class and a backbone to support my driving style. She came out perfect and better than expected.”

Long before he completed this car, he started by fixing up a Mustang rival while teaching himself how to wrench on performance rides. With some entrepreneurial creativity, that first ride funded the launch of his high-performance passion.

“I started when I was 15. I purchased my first car, a 1978 Camaro, and used Chilton’s guides to part it out and sell it. Then, I took that money to buy my first car — a 1968 Camaro SS. It needed a ton of work in 1991, and I worked on that all through high school,” Damato said. “…Other than this Mustang, I owned several performance vehicles which were all modified, including a 2019 Raptor, a 1968 Camaro, a 2015 Mustang GT, a 2011 Corvette, and a BMW M550i.”

That’s an impressive run of vehicles by any standard, but for his next ride, he wanted a high-performance machine built to behave on the street and roar on the racetrack. At first, he considered going for a modern exotic to fill that need, but his partner offered the kind of counsel anyone reading this can appreciate.

“After I sold my business, I needed a break and wanted to get heavier into SCCA events, primarily road racing,” Damato explained. “My wife convinced me to build a classic car versus purchasing a 2018 Cayman GTS.”

Obviously, he found “The One,” as she convinced him to build a road-race rocket by laying out the logic that he had the skills, he had a shop on his property, and he could create exactly what he wanted rather than being limited by the constraints of a new vehicle. You might expect this conversation to have started the other way, but she was saying all the right things.

“I was a power plant engineer for years, always working with my hands and a vast array of tools, always learning and honing my craft,” Damato said. “I also owned a home/commercial inspection business for 11 years, which pushed me more toward attention to detail.”

Like his experience with a variety of vehicles, his engineering and inspection experience came to the forefront during the construction of this 1966 Mustang restomod. The project deviated from the factory metal work by way of mini-tubs and Maier Racing fenders installed by Brothers Custom Garage, both of which allow for the meaty Falken Azenis rubber that plants the supercharged power underhood courtesy of a Total Cost Involved suspension and a Currie 9-inch rearend fitted with a Detroit Truetrac differential and 3.90 gears.

Given the proliferation of modern powertrain swaps in classic cars, he couldn’t help but consider one. However, the aspect that initially motivated these swaps was their novelty. Their current commonality came into play with Damato’s decision.

“I was tempted to do a Coyote swap as it would have been cheaper. However, that swap is getting more and more common. I don’t like common,” he said. “After much research and planning (probably overthinking as I always do), I decided to blueprint my engine with a goal of a safe, 1,000-horsepower powerplant that is streetable yet a beast when needed.”

The resulting engine is a 408-cube stroker based on a Dart 351W block and topped and breathing through a Holley intake and an Accufab throttle body. Inhaling 23 pounds of boost from a Vortech Renegade V7 centrifugal supercharger, the stroker pumps out 760 horsepower when detuned but is ready to deliver four digits when unleashed. Fueled by a set of Holley 76 lb/hr fuel injectors fed by two dual 340-lph fuel pumps, the engine is controlled by a Holley EFI Terminator Max fuel injection system with a console-mounted display.

Power from the big Windsor is channeled to the aforementioned Currie rearend through a Performabuilt AODE automatic transmission fortified to support as much as 1,200 horsepower. The task of applying that significant thrust to the pavement is a complete Total Cost Involved suspension, including a three-link rear suspension.

“I liked the fact the TCI suspension was track proven and came with everything needed to complete my goal of being able to handle both on a drag strip and autocross events,” Damato explained. “The three-link torque arm is a great balance between both.”

Double-adjustable coilover shocks control the movement and allow dialing in the car for the street or track. “She handles similar to a C5 Z06, soaking up the bumps with the Fox 26-position coilovers,” Damato said.

Though it is built to fly on the autocross course or road course, this robust restomod is fully capable of functioning on the street. It features all the creature comforts from electronic power-assist steering and Wilwood power brakes to air conditioning and a 1,000-watt Retrosound/Infinity audio system.

“While driving around town, I need to add 15 minutes to my schedule to allow people to stop and ask questions and let me soak up all the compliments. Cruising on longer trips is very comfortable minus the lack of cruise control and the seat being a little close still,” Damato said. “I will leave the stereo off on most occasions so I can listen to the engine purr, just knowing the monster wants to wake up and come out. When dropping the hammer, she will plant you in the seat. I sometimes open the dump valves just to listen to the music of the exhaust.”

Whether he is just cruising around town or hitting a local car event, this Mustang coupe restomod draws attention from those who see it, and for good reason.

“Car enthusiasts — older and younger people — absolutely love the car. I get asked all the time what year it is as it’s so different that people just can’t figure it out,” Damato said. “I hear ‘That’s my dream car,’ ‘Your car took my breath away,’ and ‘Can I get a picture with your car?’ all the time.”

It grabbed our attention during the ’Stangs & Games presented by BOOSTane at Player 1UP at Mustang Week 2024. So much so that it earned a spot in the Ford Muscle Great 8, a single-eliminator contest voted for on the Ford Muscle Facebook page. So keep an eye out for stories on the other Great 8 contests, and be sure to vote for your favorites.

The winning car owner will score a trip to Mustang Week Texas in April 2025, including a hotel room for four days, a VIP Package including a Golden Ticket (access to every event), a $500 gas card, and $500 for food and drinks. The winner will accept a Ford Muscle Great 8 winner trophy on stage at Mustang Week Texas. The winning vehicle will also be immortalized on a Mustang Week 2025 T-shirt.