OE Spotlight: 2023 Super Duty Delivers More Power Than Ever

Once again, Ford Motor Company has outdone itself. In a recent press release, they announced the new 2023 Super Duty will deliver the best towing available for every trailer type and maximum available towing of 40,000 pounds, best-in-class maximum available payload of 8,000 pounds, and 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb.-ft. of torque from the new high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. A bold statement indeed.

“The all-new 2023 Super Duty is designed and engineered for America’s builders. Our job is to help make our customers’ work feel easy, and this truck nails that commitment,” said Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief program engineer. “The combination of purpose-built construction, powerful engines, 10-speed transmissions, and new technology means our customers can work, tow, and haul with absolute confidence.”

Tow It All

It’s no secret that heavy-duty pickup owners use their trucks for towing. For that reason, the Ford states that Super Duty offers the best maximum tow rating for all types of trailering: conventional (including pintle), fifth wheel, and gooseneck trailers. At a maximum of 40,000 pounds of gooseneck towing, that’s half the combined weight of a semi-tractor and a fully loaded trailer.

The F-450 is reported to offer a maximum available gooseneck towing of 40,000 pounds, while the F-350/3500 DRW pickup subsegment will allow 38,000 pounds. When it comes to towing a fifth-wheel trailer, the best maximum available towing capacity is 35,000 pounds with an F-450 DRW pickup. Finally, the maximum available conventional towing capacity comes in at 30,000 pounds. For a complete list of towing capabilities, we suggest stopping in at your local Super Duty dealer.

Another interesting fact relayed with the email states that Super Duty is also packed with innovations to increase towing confidence even in the toughest conditions. Available Pro Trailer Hitch Assist steers the truck to align the hitch ball to the receiver, optional Smart Hitch helps customers distribute trailer weight properly and the 360-Degree Trailer Camera Package provides a birds-eye view of the truck, cargo box, and trailer. An available full-color head-up display helps keep eyes on the road and shows turn-by-turn Trailer Navigation that customizes your route to make it easier to drive with a trailer.

Power For Days

Steep grades and heavy loads feel easier when you have four available engine options, including the all-new 6.8-liter gas, upgraded 7.3-liter gas V8, 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8, and new high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 producing class-leading 1,200 lb-ft of torque and 500 horsepower. Every engine is paired to a 10-speed transmission with 4×4 standard on XLT and above.

Load It Down

The new Super Duty will also offer truck buyers a maximum payload rating of 8,000 pounds. The available Onboard Scales can even measure that load. But the business end of the pickup is more than just hauling, it’s designed for productivity with standard bedside and rear bumper corner steps and an available tailgate step that’s three inches lower than before.

Getting Techie

Ford is touting technology to make work easier back there too. Could you use the industry-first available Tailgate Down Camera and Tailgate Down Reverse Park Aid, or the optional 2.0-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard to extend Super Duty capability with five times more exportable power than anyone else in the segment?

Standard FordPass Connect embedded 5G modem enables Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices at home or on the job site. The most connected F-Series Super Duty will receive Ford Power-Up software updates so the vehicle can get better over time.

High-speed connectivity also enables important software and data tools like Ford Pro Telematics and Super Duty’s new Vehicle Security Package. Together these digital subscriptions and the growing Ford Pro ecosystem of software and services – such as VIIZR, an all-in-one job management platform – can help small to medium businesses manage downtime and productivity.

The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty is proudly assembled at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio. Orders can be placed with dealers beginning today with deliveries planned for early 2023. Pricing currently starts at $43,970 MSRP, plus $1,795 for destination and delivery. Learn more at Ford.com.