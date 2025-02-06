Steeda’s 2025 Q850 Street Fighter Is An 810HP Road Rocket

In the Fox Mustang era, Steeda rose to prominence with comprehensive upgrades that elevated pony car performance on the track but retained street civility that allowed for a dual-purpose personality. With each generation of Mustang, the company leveraged its knowledge base to further that improvement. With the release of the 2025 Q850 Street Fighter, the company says it delivered the “most refined, aggressive, and technologically advanced performance package ever offered by Steeda.”
Our engineering team used data from thousands of hours of real-world testing at Sebring and the Nürburgring to fine-tune every component… — Dario Orlando, Steeda
Elevating the output of the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter engine under the hood of the 2025 Q850 is the ubiquitous Whipple Gen 6 3.0-liter supercharger, which boosts engine output beyond 810 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque while retaining emissions compliance and a robust warranty. However, this vehicle is engineered for more than brute force.
“The S650 is an incredible foundation with a stiffer chassis, improved aerodynamics, and cutting-edge technology. We took those strengths and pushed them further—enhancing power delivery with our 810-horsepower Whipple supercharged package, refining suspension geometry to maximize grip, and adding a light-weighting strategy to improve agility,” Bob Adams, President of Steeda Performance Vehicles, said. “On the flip side, we addressed areas where performance could be elevated. Factory suspension components, while good for a broad audience, simply don’t hold up under extreme conditions. Our G-Trac Suspension System eliminates flex, sharpens response, and ensures every bit of power translates into usable performance, making this Mustang a true track weapon.”
Power to the Pavement
By bolstering the chassis rigidity and adding more control to the suspension, Steeda bested a factory S650 Mustang’s lap times around the Sebring International Raceway’s storied track by more than 7 seconds. You can see the full list of upgrades in the sidebar below, but Steeda added more control and adjustment while optimizing the suspension geometry and solidifying the factory independent rear suspension.
“Steeda spent decades refining the Mustang platform, and our experience with the S550 and S650 gave us a significant advantage in developing the Q850 StreetFighter. We didn’t start from scratch — we built upon our deep understanding of the chassis dynamics, suspension geometry, and powertrain capabilities,” Dario Orlando, Founder and President of Steeda, said. “Our engineering team used data from thousands of hours of real-world testing at Sebring and the Nürburgring to fine-tune every component, ensuring that the Q850 delivers a level of performance and control that no other aftermarket Mustang can match.”
While modern cars deliver an amazing balance of performance, comfort, and safety, they pay a penalty in increased weight. More power can overcome some of the weight penalty, but the benefits of shedding excess poundage are exponential, so Steeda focused Q850 on optional upgrades that make up a comprehensive Optimum Performance Weight Savings Package.
Shedding Pounds For Performance
“Weight is the enemy of performance — plain and simple. Shedding excess pounds improves every aspect of the Q850’s dynamics: acceleration, braking, cornering, and even tire longevity,” Dario explained. “Our Steeda Optimum Performance Weight Savings Package allows owners to dial in the level of weight reduction they want, giving them a more nimble, balanced, and predictable driving experience. By removing up to 178 pounds, we’ve created a Mustang that responds quicker, brakes harder, and carries more speed through corners — without sacrificing comfort or daily drivability.”
There is no one magic bullet when it comes to shedding weight on a modern performance machine, however. Instead, Steeda shaved off the pounds incrementally via its standard and optional upgrades. The hardware that contributed to the Q850’s diet is extensive, including Steeda ProAction front coilovers and rear shocks (10 pounds), aluminum or carbon fiber one-piece driveshaft (16 pounds), Steeda Trident Wheels (24 pounds), Lithium-Ion Battery (35 pounds), Steeda Road Race Front K-Member (28 pounds), Rear Seat Delete Kit (34 pounds) Steeda Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System (8 pounds), Steeda Resonator Delete Kit (8 pounds), and Steeda Two-Piece Brake Rotors (15 pounds).
The result of these options is said to deliver a neutral feel behind the wheel and a performance edge in every on-track performance metric.
“The Steeda Q850 StreetFighter isn’t just about horsepower — it’s about total vehicle performance. It’s the only Mustang developed with both Sebring and Nürburgring testing, ensuring real-world capability on the most demanding circuits,” Bob added. “It features an industry-leading suspension system that provides unmatched handling precision, a supercharged powertrain delivering relentless acceleration, and a weight-saving strategy that enhances agility. Plus, it’s backed by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, proving that extreme performance and reliability can coexist. This isn’t just a Mustang — it’s the ultimate Mustang.”
If the 2025 Steeda Q850 Street Fighter sounds like your dream S650, it will add $36,995 on top of the price of your base Mustang. You can spec one out by visiting the Steeda Performance Vehicles website right here.
2025 Steeda Q850 Street Fighter Specs
Powertrain
• Steeda 5.0L V8 Supercharger Power Upgrade: 810 HP and 640 lb-ft of torque
• Steeda/Whipple 3.0L Stage 2 Supercharger System
• Steeda Billet Oil Separator
• Steeda/Whipple Custom Performance PCM Calibration, CARB-Certified
• Steeda/Ford Performance Severe Duty IRS Half-Shaft Upgrade
• Steeda Tri-Ax Shifter (manual transmission vehicles only)
• Steeda Clutch Spring Assist and spring Perch Kit Upgrade (manual transmission vehicles only)
Exterior Upgrades
• Steeda Q-Series Hood Blackout Treatment with Model Identification
• Steeda Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
• Steeda Hood Strut Kit
• Steeda Signature Q-Series Hood Blackout Treatment
• Steeda G/Trac Suspension & Chassis System
• Steeda ProAction Front Coilovers with custom adjustable dampers, ride height collar, and camber plate
• Steeda ProAction rear shocks with ride height adjusters and custom performance spring rates
• Steeda Front and Rear Sway Bars with Welded-in-place Solid Billet Ends
• Steeda Billet Aluminum Front Sway Bar Mounts
• Steeda Billet Aluminum Rear Sway Bar Mounts
• Steeda Adjustable Rear Toe Links
• Steeda Bump Steer Kit and Front Roll Center Correction Kit
• Steeda Ultralite 2-Point G-Trac Support Brace
• Steeda Rear IRS Subframe Support Braces
• Steeda Ultra Lite Low Profile Jacking Rails
• Steeda Performance Wheel Alignment
Wheel & Tire Upgrades
• Steeda Lightweight Trident Wheels (19×10-inch front and 19×11-inch rear)
• Nitto NT555 G2 Ultra High Performance Tires (275/35-20 front and 305/35-20 rear)
Miscellaneous Upgrades
• Steeda Door Sill Plates with Q850 StreetFighter Model Identification
• Steeda Q850 Dashboard Emblem
• Steeda Engine Bay Serialization Plate
• Steeda Rear Decklid Panel
Available Options
• Steeda Q850 StreetFighter Carbon Fiber Package (Aerodynamic Front Lip Spoiler
• Rear Race Wing, Rear Decklid Panel, Hood Vent, Mirror Caps, and Door Sills)
• Steeda G-Trac Fully Adjustable Suspension Package – Stage II Upgrade (Adds: Steeda Adjustable Sway Bar End links, Steeda IRS Subframe Bushing Support System/ Alignment Kit, Steeda Billet Aluminum Vertical Links, and Steeda Billet Adjustable Rear Camber Arms)
• Steeda Optimum Performance Weight Savings Package (Includes: Steeda ProAction Front Coilovers & Rear Shocks, Aluminum or Carbon Fiber One-Piece Driveshaft, • • • Steeda Trident Wheels, Lithium-Ion Battery, Steeda Road Race Front K-Member, Rear Seat Delete Kit, Steeda Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System, Steeda Resonator Delete Kit, Steeda Two-Piece Brake Rotors-delayed availability)
• Steeda / Whipple Severe Duty Supercharger Cooling Upgrade Package (Includes Upgraded Aluminum Intercooler)
• Steeda/Whipple 10-Rib Belt Assembly
• Velgen Forged Wheels (VF5, VF9, Classic 5)
• McQueen Mulholland Wheels by Steeda (20×9-inch front, 20×10.5-inch rear)
• Slotted Two-Piece Front and Rear Brake Rotor Upgrade (delayed availability)
• Hawk Performance Brake Pads
• Steeda Braided Brake Lines with DOT 4 Brake Fluid Upgrade
• EXEDY Hyper Series Clutch/Flywheel Upgrade (requires Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Upgrade)
• Steeda/QA1 Carbon Fiber One-Piece Performance Driveshaft Assembly
• Steeda Aluminum One-Piece Performance Driveshaft Assembly
• Steeda Adjustable Heavy Duty Engine Mounts
• Steeda Heavy Duty Braided Hydraulic Clutch Line
• Steeda Four-Point Roll Cage (requires rear seat delete kit)
• Steeda Rear Seat Delete Kit
• Steeda Six-Point Seat Belts by Safecraft Safety Systems
• Steeda/Katzkin Custom Leather Interior and Door Panel Upgrades
• Carbon Fiber and Leather Steering Wheel