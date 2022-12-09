1,000-Horsepower Twin-Turbo Godzilla Engine Build Is Underway At PRI

We’re here at the 2022 PRI Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the live build of our 1,000-horsepower Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla engine is well underway on the show floor at the Power Automedia booth (#951). Late Model Engines‘ has got the short-block almost completely together, and by the end of the show, the mill will be completely assembled with some of the finest parts the aftermarket has to offer, along with a pair of turbochargers hanging off of it.

We’ll be drawing a winner of the engine sometime around January 15th, 2023, and the giveaway is open until December 31st, at 11:59PM PST, so make sure to head over to www.EngineLabsGiveaway.com to get entered to win this amazing engine.

If you happen to be at the PRI Show, additional entries to win this Godzilla will be available by visiting us at booth 951, as well as our partner’s booths, at the PRI Show by scanning the QR codes in their respective booths. This awesome journey to 1,000 horsepower, as well as one lucky fan’s dream, is made possible thanks to our partners in this project: Summit Racing Equipment, Late Model Engines, Ford Performance Parts, Mountain Top, ATI Performance Products, BOOSTane, Brian Tooley Racing, Callies Performance Products, Cometic Gasket, DeatschWerks, Design Engineering, E3 Spark Plugs, Indy Power Products, Johnson Lifters, K1 Technologies, Klotz Synthetics, Kooks Headers, Operational Speed Supply, Precision Turbo, Ryno Classifieds, SCT, Wiseco Pistons, and Wrenchers.