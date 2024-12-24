PRI 2024: QA1 DIY Four-Link Kit Empowers Custom Car Builders

For automotive builders who thrive on crafting unique vehicles, QA1’s DIY four-link kit is a game-changer. Introduced at PRI 2024, the kit addresses a common challenge faced by enthusiasts: building custom rear suspensions for cars not supported by off-the-shelf solutions.

Unlike QA1’s bolt-on suspension kits tailored for popular muscle cars, the DIY four-link kit provides flexibility for custom applications. Whether you’re working with a 10-bolt, 12-bolt, or nine-inch housing, this system simplifies the fabrication process. The kit includes coilovers, four-link bars, rod ends, jam nuts, weld-in bungs, and all the brackets needed to assemble a professional-grade suspension. Each bracket is stamped for a clean, precise finish, ensuring your build doesn’t just perform — it looks the part too.

Dave Kass of QA1 emphasized the kit’s value for those working on obscure or unique projects. “People are building cool things, obscure things, things that we’re not commonly building bolt-on products for, and we’ve come out with a solution to help you with projects like that,” Kass explained. Rather than sourcing dozens of individual components, builders receive a comprehensive package with a single part number.

Designed for experienced fabricators, the DIY four-link kit allows users to cut the bars to length and weld the brackets directly to the rear axle. Kass noted, “If you were to go try to recreate this yourself, there’s a lot of brackets, rod ends, jam nuts, tubes, weld-in bungs, different things that you need to kind of spec out one at a time. We put it together in one seamless package. It’s one part number in your set.”

While the DIY four-link kit is aimed at skilled builders, QA1 offers bolt-on suspension systems for those seeking simpler installation solutions. Still, for those with welding experience and a clear vision for their custom build, this kit delivers unmatched versatility and quality.

QA1 also showcased the Speedtech Extreme Chassis. This top-tier system caters to competition builds and high-end restomods. Its extreme geometry accommodates tires as wide as 355s and provides 30 degrees of steering clearance. Though impressive, it’s the DIY four-link kit that truly steals the spotlight for hands-on fabricators.

By providing innovative, adaptable solutions, QA1 continues to bridge the gap between imagination and reality in automotive customization. With the DIY four-link kit, the only limit is the builder’s creativity.