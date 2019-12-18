PRI 2019: Eaton’s Super Finish Eliminates The Need For Break-In

By Tommy Parry December 18, 2019

Eaton’s Super Finish is a new isotropic finish used to coat the ring and pinion to improve efficiency. This slick coating benefits the ring and pinion with less friction, less rotational drag, and its own lubricity to free up horsepower and extend lifespan. Already broken-in, these don’t come with the typical phosphate coating, which needs to be worn off carefully during the break-in period. When time is limited on a race weekend, that added ease of operation makes life that much simpler.

Without a rust-preventative phosphate coating to be rubbed off, these make the break-in process much simpler.

Complement the ring and pinion setup with an Eaton Truetrac differential, and this setup allows for incredible cornering performance. A helical-gear, limited-slip differential, the Truetrac allows for different amounts of torque to be applied to both wheels at the same time. This means more mid-corner speeds, less wheelspin at corner exit, and a more confidence-inspiring rearend.

The Truetrac’s simple, proven design guarantees lifetime torque-bias retention.

Smooth and quiet operation makes this performance enhancer a perfect addition to a daily-driven vehicle. With less driveline loss, better traction, and predictability, this simple setup will help maximize the power and handling of any serious vehicle. After all, racing is a game of inches, and anywhere you can save horsepower or improve traction may make the difference. To see all the aftermarket parts available from Eaton, go HERE.

Eaton
About the author

Tommy Parry

Tommy Parry has been racing and writing about racing cars for the past seven years. As an automotive enthusiast from a young age, he worked jobs revolving around cars throughout high school, and tried his hand on the race track on his 20th birthday. After winning his first outdoor kart race, Tommy began working as an apprentice mechanic to amateur racers in the Bay Area to sharpen his mechanical understanding. He has worked as a track day instructor and automotive writer since 2012, and continues to race karts, formula cars, sedans, and rally cars in the San Francisco region.
