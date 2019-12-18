PRI 2019: Eaton’s Super Finish Eliminates The Need For Break-In

Eaton’s Super Finish is a new isotropic finish used to coat the ring and pinion to improve efficiency. This slick coating benefits the ring and pinion with less friction, less rotational drag, and its own lubricity to free up horsepower and extend lifespan. Already broken-in, these don’t come with the typical phosphate coating, which needs to be worn off carefully during the break-in period. When time is limited on a race weekend, that added ease of operation makes life that much simpler.

Complement the ring and pinion setup with an Eaton Truetrac differential, and this setup allows for incredible cornering performance. A helical-gear, limited-slip differential, the Truetrac allows for different amounts of torque to be applied to both wheels at the same time. This means more mid-corner speeds, less wheelspin at corner exit, and a more confidence-inspiring rearend.

Smooth and quiet operation makes this performance enhancer a perfect addition to a daily-driven vehicle. With less driveline loss, better traction, and predictability, this simple setup will help maximize the power and handling of any serious vehicle. After all, racing is a game of inches, and anywhere you can save horsepower or improve traction may make the difference. To see all the aftermarket parts available from Eaton, go HERE.