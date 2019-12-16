PRI 2019: Holley Releases Terminator Systems For Ford And HEMI Engines

By Brian Wagner December 16, 2019

The Holley Terminator X and Terminator X Max line of standalone engine management systems have grown yet again. Now, they include 4.6L 2V and 4V, the 5.4L 2V or 4V Ford Modular Engines, and the 2003-2013+ GEN III HEMI engines. Those who want to swap any of these engine platforms into a vehicle can experience the options and performance the Terminator line of engine management systems provides.

The Terminator systems were originally released for the LS-based engine platform. These new systems share the same DNA. Each Terminator EFI system for the HEMI and Ford engines are plug and play to make any engine swap project much easier. The kits come with EF1 or EV6 injector harnesses based on the user’s needs. They also have built-in high-impedance injector drivers, use Bosch LSU 4.9 wideband oxygen sensors, use a built-in 1bar MAP sensor (including multiple inputs), and much more.

Holley’s Jeff Teel explained what went into the process of deciding to release the Terminator systems for different engine platforms. “We noticed a couple of trends and wanted to give everyone the benefit of an economically priced EFI swap solution for different engine platforms,” he said. “We’ve made it as easy as possible for a user to get into our EFI systems for the different Ford and HEMI engines. There’s a lot of flexibility with the Terminator systems. The setup wizard and handheld programmer might be perfect for some, while others will benefit from the tuning software we offer, so they have more options for a more precise tune.”

You can learn more about the Terminator systems right here.

Article Sources

Holley
(866) 464-6553

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

