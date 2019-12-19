PRI 2019: Melling’s New High-Volume, High-Pressure Oil Pumps

By Bobby Kimbrough December 19, 2019

Melling has long been known for its high-volume oil pumps – especially in the racing community. Now they are attacking the street enthusiasts and racers that have tow vehicles.

The newest Melling oil pumps released at the PRI trade show included a high-volume/high-pressure oil pump for the Ford and Lincoln 4.6 and 5.4-liter engines.

Melling’s Mike Osterhaus explained “the new high-performance pumps are a great choice for an engine with looser bearings characteristics,” he said. “These are also perfect when additional oiling requirements are needed, such as oil coolers and turbos.”

Features And Benefits:

  • 20-percent volume increase over stock
  • 80 psi pressure relief spring installed
  • Hardcoat anodized aluminum housing
  • Phosphate-coated cast iron cover
  • 60 psi stock pressure relief spring provided
  • Threaded pressure relief nut
  • 15/16-inch diameter bolt-on pickup tube assembly
  • Requires no modifications to install

Not wanting to leave the GM crowd out, Melling also debuted its new GM LS oil pumps. According to Osterhaus, “We have re-engineered the Gen IV oil pump to increase its volume output 20 percent over the stock pumps.”

Melling has made design changes to the housing, cover, and components to improve the performance and durability of the oil pump. This pump can be used in any application that uses Melling’s stock replacement M355 or M365 oil pumps.

Features And Benefits:

  • High volume rotor design
  • Hardcoat anodized aluminum housing
  • Phosphate-coated cast iron cover
  • High-pressure (+10 psi) spring installed
  • Includes optional standard and +20 psi pressure springs
  • Threaded pressure relief nut

For more on these new oil pumps, or other products from Melling Performance, visit them online.

Article Sources

Melling
(517) 787-8172


