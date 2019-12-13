Manufacturers are utilizing more and more lightweight composite parts on cars and trucks these days. While composite parts have some advantages over their metal counterparts, they have some disadvantages too. In the case of the Gen-3 Coyote engine owners, the oil pans are made of lightweight composite material. The oil pans also have an integrated plastic pickup tube. While this setup is sufficient on a factory platform, it’s less than ideal when it comes to engine swaps or racing. Luckily Moroso has some new products to help you with your Ford oil pan ailments.

Moroso offers several different oil pans for the Ford Gen-3 Coyote engines, including part numbers 20571, 20572, 20575, and 20576. All of these pans are a rear sump design and built to handle the rigors of racing. They also give you some flexibility when performing an engine swap with different sizes and shapes. However, with some of the Gen-3 Coyote engines, the factory plastic oil pickup tube will not work. For this issue, Moroso developed a metal pickup tube PN 24578, which is designed to fit the Ford 5.0 Coyote Gen-3 and the GT350 from 2018 and up.

We talked to Thor Schroeder, Marketing and New Product Manager of Moroso, about this new product that was debuted at the PRI show. Thor said, “The new oil pickup tube is a work of art. It slides right into the factory oil pump and replaces the one in the pan. It comes with a spacer and all of the hardware that is needed. Our metal pickup tube will then allow you to use one of Moroso’s aftermarket oil pans on the Gen-3 Coyote engine.”

For more information on this new product and others, be sure and check out Moroso.com.