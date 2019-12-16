PRI 2019: Nitrous Outlet’s New X-Series Plate Plus Boost & Juice Racing

By Brian Wagner December 16, 2019

 

Feeding nitrous into an engine properly takes more than just some solenoids and a bottle, the delivery device has to be up to the task. Nitrous Outlet’s new X-Series plate is designed to provide plenty of nitrous flow into any engine. This new plate is also legal for the new Boost & Juice class that Nitrous Outlet will be a part of at Streetcar Takeover events in 2020.

The X-Series plate can provide up to 350 horsepower worth of nitrous into both single and dual plane style intake manifolds with 4150 and 4500 bolt patterns. Nitrous Outlet designed the X-Series plate for a wide range of racers that want an entry-level plate system that has good distribution. To ensure the nitrous flow will be optimal, Nitrous Outlet moved the discharge angle so it sprays down into the fuel discharge and allows the engine vacuum to evenly distribute the mixture.

For 2020 Nitrous Outlet has formed a partnership with the Streetcar Takeover series to add a Boost & Juice class to each event. David Vasser from Nitrous Outlet provides some additional details about this new class.

“This class targets more of the extreme streetcar that comes with a blower from the factory or that have a forced induction as a power adder on the car. What we’re doing is giving them a class to compete in where they’re not paired up with a race car. The cars have to complete a 30-mile cruise, have a full interior, if they have a rear seat delete the car must weigh 3,400 pounds, and if it came with IRS from the factory it has to retain it. This gives racers a chance to use nitrous and boost with a max effort streetcar. We expect to see a lot of Challengers, Hellcats, Mustangs, Corvettes, Camaros, and CTS-Vs enter the class at each event.”

Article Sources

Nitrous Outlet
(254) 848-4300

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

