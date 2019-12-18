PRI 2019: Pertronix Flame Thrower Wires Get Ceramic Boots

Bill Hoge of Pertronix Performance Brands was happy to show us the latest option in the Flame Thrower 8mm MAGx2 spark plug wires… Ceramic boots!

Hoge explained the 8mm MAGx2 wires still had the features that made them a popular choice with high-performance enthusiasts. “Modern ignition systems require a spark plug wire that can handle the performance of these systems. Our MAGx2 spark plug wires feature an 8mm silicone jacket that resists high temperatures, moisture, oil, and chemicals,” he added.

“What we have done is add a high-temperature ceramic boot that resists the heat from exhaust manifolds, a tight space where spark plug wires normally occupy.”

Hoge explained the ceramic boots would be offered in kits with straight ends, 45-degree or 90-degree angle configurations. “These boots are capable of withstanding temperatures up to 2,000-degrees Fahrenheit,” he said.

“These wires will work well with our new Digital HP ignition system,” Hoge added. “The Digital HP puts out 187 millijoules of energy, which is 30-percent more than other ignition boxes.” The system is also 70-percent smaller according to Hoge.

The Digital HP box is set up with 3 separate digital rev limiters, offers multi-spark all the way to redline, has an adjustable start retard for ease of starting. It also offers shift light and tach settings for weekend warriors.

