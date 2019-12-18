PRI 2019: Pertronix Flame Thrower Wires Get Ceramic Boots

By Bobby Kimbrough December 18, 2019

Bill Hoge of Pertronix Performance Brands was happy to show us the latest option in the Flame Thrower 8mm MAGx2 spark plug wires… Ceramic boots!

Hoge explained the 8mm MAGx2 wires still had the features that made them a popular choice with high-performance enthusiasts. “Modern ignition systems require a spark plug wire that can handle the performance of these systems. Our MAGx2 spark plug wires feature an 8mm silicone jacket that resists high temperatures, moisture, oil, and chemicals,” he added.

“What we have done is add a high-temperature ceramic boot that resists the heat from exhaust manifolds, a tight space where spark plug wires normally occupy.”

Hoge explained the ceramic boots would be offered in kits with straight ends, 45-degree or 90-degree angle configurations. “These boots are capable of withstanding temperatures up to 2,000-degrees Fahrenheit,” he said.

“These wires will work well with our new Digital HP ignition system,” Hoge added. “The Digital HP puts out 187 millijoules of energy, which is 30-percent more than other ignition boxes.” The system is also 70-percent smaller according to Hoge.

The Digital HP box is set up with 3 separate digital rev limiters, offers multi-spark all the way to redline, has an adjustable start retard for ease of starting. It also offers shift light and tach settings for weekend warriors.

For more information on these or the other products in the Pertronix Performance Brand family, visit them online at pertronix.com.

Article Sources

Pertronix Performance Brands
(909) 599-5955

About the author

Bobby Kimbrough

Bobby grew up in the heart of Illinois, becoming an avid dirt track race fan which has developed into a life long passion. Taking a break from the Midwest dirt tracks to fight evil doers in the world, he completed a full 21 year career in the Marine Corps.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading