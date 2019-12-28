PRI 2019: QA1 Mod Series Mustang Shock And Firmer Valve Packs

By Dave Pankew December 28, 2019

After reporting on the merits ofQA1 Suspension in the past on a variety of our sites, we stopped in at PRI 2019 to discuss what was new. With many classic GM chassis covered, one of QA1’s more recent applications for its innovative Mod Shock is for the S550 Ford Mustang (2015-2019). Along with the new domestic-muscle fitment was a revision to the adjustable valving that QA1 developed for the Mod Series shock. We checked in with Marketing Manager Dave Kass to relay this product info and discuss the tweaks to its existing technology.

“We have released a firmer valve-pack for the Mod Series shock that will suit more wide track applications.” —Dave Kass, Marketing Manager

“We have released a firmer valve-pack for the Mod Series shock that will suit more wide track applications,” says Kass. “With the Mod Series shock, we designed valving off the piston and created the valve pack, which up until now was not available but is on the Ford Mustang S550 Mod Series shock.”

The Mod Series shock features a number of innovations but the ability for valving to be swapped with the valve-pack is unique. We asked Kass to demonstrate how fast and easy it was and with that, the QA1 valve pack was removed within minutes, two-and-a-half to be more specific. The benefit here is that no oil gets out and no air gets in with the way the QA1 system is designed during this quick swap.

Re-valving a damper in the past took full removal of the unit to send to a suspension expert to do so, but not the case with the QA1 Mod Series shock. The Mod Series can be re-valved with this patent-pending Quicktime Technology while it is installed in the car. But, some ask why would one need this?

“Look at Pro Touring with a stop box, road course, and autocross segments using the same shock,” says Kass. “Their coilover might do everything well, but possibly, not great. The Mod Shock valve packs can adjust for this ideally in under three minutes.”

The firmer valve packs offer more of what customers requested for a firmer rebound up front. Another added change are the springs included with the QA1 Mod Series shock package. The black powdercoated spring is high-tensile steel that is durable and provides a bit more travel allowing for added suspension articulation over bumps and rough patches.

Like all QA1 Mod Series shocks the nitrogen-filled external reservoir can be mounted on the shock bracket or remote. The low-speed bleed means that a number of compression and rebound settings can be achieved for optimal performance and switched up easily when needed for the following vehicles:

GM A-Body C-10 Pickup
GM B-Body C-1500 Pickup
GM F-Body Ford Mustang
GM G-Body Ford Galaxie
GM X-Body

Article Sources

QA1
https://www.qa1.net
(800) 721-7761

Loading