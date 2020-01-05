PRI 2019: Ultimate Headers’ 2015-20 Mustang GT, Coyote Swap Headers

Ultimate Headers is showing off some of its latest offerings for the Ford Mustang consumer at this year’s PRI show, beginning with its full-length headers for the 2015-2020 Mustang GT. These headers, made of 321 stainless steel, feature Ultimate’s patented investment-cast flanges, and can be optioned with a connection pipe to tie them into a cat-back system, and can be built with or without the catalytic converters.

“We had a customer dyno a set of these just a couple of weeks ago on a Vortech-supercharged car. It made 674 horsepower with the stock manifolds and cats, and when he upgraded to ours, it added 50 more horsepower to the rear tires, with everything else being equal. No funny business — a true 50-horsepower increase.”

Browning and the team at Ultimate call their headers “the first header redesign in 80 years” — an ode to the unique weld-in flange design featured on all of its headers. The flanges, each standalone for the individual exhaust port on this particular set of headers, are welded directly to the pipe, then milled down on the backside for a clean-looking, flush-mount to the cylinder head.

Adding to that, the company manufactures tight-radius elbows that lend themselves to race teams and custom car builders that want to gain precious room in the engine compartment. These 316L grade stainless elbows feature a turn-radius smaller than the tube diameter, which means they can immediately be turned down away from the exhaust port to tuck the headers under the cylinder head. Such an angle at that point in the header cannot be accomplished using a tube bender.

The flanges themselves are lighter than flat-stock material, are exceptionally strong, and deliver superb clamping force to the cylinder head. They also run cooler due to the increased surface area, which reduces the tendency for warpage.

Ultimate also had a new swap header for the Coyote, intended for early-model Mustangs with a stock chassis or aftermarket chassis or front clips, on display at this year’s show. Browning notes that it tucks up tight under the cylinder head, and as such, has even made its way into F100 pickup trucks with Crown Victoria front ends. The company also does a header for the early Ford Bronco, adding to its Ford vehicle lineup.