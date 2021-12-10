PRI 2021: 3030 Autosport Reveals New 10-Spoke Drag Ops Wheel

After making a splash with its initial run of Drag Ops series wheels this summer, the gang at 3030 Autosport has revealed the third design of the series, for both its 15-inch rear and 15- and 17-inch frontrunners. The newest style, dubbed Mach 10, contains a matching front-rear 10-spoke layout, in your choice of a black powder-coat or brushed metal finish.

3030’s wheels are SFI 15.1 tested and certified, and feature forged center and rim sections (not flow-formed), are 360-degree welded on the backside, accept 5/8-inch studs, and are proudly made in America, utilizing U.S. sourced forged 6061-T6 aluminum, much like that used in aerospace and military applications. 3030 has engineered unique beadlocks that are catered to to the specific tire brand of choice, to better mesh with the bead on individual tires for better clamping force.

“We added this new design to compliment the other two. We decided to go with something a little different — we haven’t seen this design in the drag racing market before. And we made it a little lighter, and it’s still just as strong. The fronts feature undercuts around the studs to shave some weight, and the pocket cuts add to the visual appeal,” said 3030’s Phillip Watson.

You can read more about 3030’s efforts to design an ultra-durable, lightweight, and great-looking race wheel in Dragzine’s recent in-depth feature.