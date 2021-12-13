PRI 2021: CTech Shows Off New Online Cabinet Layout Configurator

CTech Manufacturing is one of the industry’s leading makers of aluminum storage solutions, with a lineup that includes carts, cabinets, drawers, and even tactical storage for policy and military. Its sleek, high-quality products are also highly customizable, with base, closets, overheads, and wall cabinets in 10 different colors and a virtually infinite numbers of different layout and drawer configurations for your workshop, inside your trailer, or anywhere else you might want to work, play, and store your tools and parts.

CTech has already established a great product, and so its big reveal at this year’s PRI Show is not a new addition to the product lineup, but a new online, 3D layout configuration tool that it’s been working on this year that allows one to build storage solutions to their exact liking. With this new tool, you can lay out cabinets across all four walls and/or corners of your workspace, mix and match the various floor and eye-level wall cabinets, configure them for drawers or left/right doors, add a closet for hanging your clothing, adjust each and every dimension, and select the colors for each individual cabinet. The configuration tool even immediately displays a price as you add or subtract an option or cabinet, along with a weight for the complete layout.

“You can change the color, add radius’ed corners for safety and aesthetic appeal, change the type and height of the overhead cabinets, get a more densely-packed drawer stack, change the swing direction of the doors — order it online and it ships to your door in 3-4 weeks,” explains CTech’s James Burgess. “The new configurator works on desktop and mobile — any combination of cabinet, height, width, and depth can be built. If you wanted to do a 200-foot run of base cabinets, we’ll automatically split them up into separate cabinets for you, divvy those cabinets into openings, and pre-populate them with doors. You can pick your color and where the door stacks go, and we build them and ship them.”

CTech’s shop cabinets feature a 4-inch toe-kick to get them up off the ground, allowing you to stand closer to the cabinets and avoid any spills from saturating the underside of the base. A toe-kick leveling kit is also an option for any unlevel shop floor surfaces.

The configurator is a very cool tool that makes it easier than ever to buy cabinets, and after seeing what your shop or trailer could look like, you might just land yourself in hot water with your better half for spending too much on cabinets. But the surroundings sure will look nice when you’re sleeping in the garage, eh?