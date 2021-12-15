PRI 2021: Ford Performance Names AEM As Controller For Eluminator

By James Elkins December 15, 2021

Rumors have been swirling about who would be selected to build the controller for the new Ford Performance Eluminator crate engine after its unveiling. The tuning community is huge, and there were a few names already in the hat. However, at the 2021 PRI show, the rumors were squashed as Ford Performance displayed the new Eluminator crate motor surrounded by a host of AEM Electronics.

Eluminator

AEM has been in the tuning game for decades and provided gas engines a place to optimize performance. After being acquired by Holley, it was only a matter of time before the AEM team paired up with Ford Performance to create a controller for the Eluminator. We stopped and talked to AEM’s vice president of sales and marketing, Kirk Miller, to get the rundown.

“Ford Performance only had the motor, and to be able to drive it, you needed an inverter,” said Miller. We used a small Cascadia Motion inverter and matched it to the motor. We then used our VCU 200 to control it.” We have it working, we have a dyno fixture making the torque they claim at the same voltages, so we have good mapping with the inverter and motor relationship. AEM has total control of it.”

Currently, Ford Performance is only offering the Eluminator as an early adopter package. This package requires you to source your own batteries, controller, and inverter. However, with a name-brand such as AEM listed for a controller, we could be seeing that included in the future. As Eluminator customers eagerly await Mach-E line surplus, the rest of us await the blue oval’s performance division to showcase new package developments.

Article Sources

AEM Electronics
https://www.aemelectronics.com/
(310) 484-2322

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading