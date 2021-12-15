PRI 2021: Ford Performance Names AEM As Controller For Eluminator

Rumors have been swirling about who would be selected to build the controller for the new Ford Performance Eluminator crate engine after its unveiling. The tuning community is huge, and there were a few names already in the hat. However, at the 2021 PRI show, the rumors were squashed as Ford Performance displayed the new Eluminator crate motor surrounded by a host of AEM Electronics.

AEM has been in the tuning game for decades and provided gas engines a place to optimize performance. After being acquired by Holley, it was only a matter of time before the AEM team paired up with Ford Performance to create a controller for the Eluminator. We stopped and talked to AEM’s vice president of sales and marketing, Kirk Miller, to get the rundown.

“Ford Performance only had the motor, and to be able to drive it, you needed an inverter,” said Miller. We used a small Cascadia Motion inverter and matched it to the motor. We then used our VCU 200 to control it.” We have it working, we have a dyno fixture making the torque they claim at the same voltages, so we have good mapping with the inverter and motor relationship. AEM has total control of it.”

Currently, Ford Performance is only offering the Eluminator as an early adopter package. This package requires you to source your own batteries, controller, and inverter. However, with a name-brand such as AEM listed for a controller, we could be seeing that included in the future. As Eluminator customers eagerly await Mach-E line surplus, the rest of us await the blue oval’s performance division to showcase new package developments.