PRI 2021: Ididit’s New Lightweight Quick Release

The Performance Industry Tradeshow (PRI) is an event we look forward to every year. It is an integral part of the automotive racing marketplace and affords us a glimpse at the epicenter of new racing technology.

With the biggest names in the automotive aftermarket represented, we do our best to visit them all, and one company that’s always a standout is Ididit.

We caught up with Eddie Mahr, the company’s Sales Manager, and he broke down one of their latest offerings – a new lightweight quick-release steering wheel hub.

Instead of pulling the ring back to install and remove the steering wheel, this design enables you to simply push the steering wheel on. Not only that, but the lightweight design comes in at under one pound.

The weld-on hub affords users a savings of 15 pounds which is a huge weight savings, but Eddie also told us they have plans on releasing a bolt-on version that will attach to GM style columns.

For those of you wanting something more suited for street applications, Eddie mentioned that the company is known for columns also plans on releasing the quick release with accommodations for a horn.

To check out everything new and exciting from Ididit, head on over to the company’s website, here. And, of course, check back with us for the most exciting and up-to-date news coming out of the Performance Racing Industry trade show. Until next time…