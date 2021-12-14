When it comes to winning a race, traction is the first step. While you could spend thousands of dollars on an aftermarket ECU, supporting sensors, and complicated wiring to alleviate the issue, there are other options. The latest option on the market is the JMS Chip and Performance TractionMAX. We dove into the JMS Chip booth to check out this latest creation at the 2021 PRI show.

All the Chips On The Table

JMS Chip is well known for providing simplified solutions to complicated problems with late-model performance vehicles. When it comes to making power, late-model cars have no problem. However, when it comes to putting that power to the ground, issues begin to arise. To combat those issues, JMS Chip has created the TractionMax as a complete plug and play module that plugs in line between the pedal position sensor and vehicle harness.

The JMS Chip TractionMAX is a two-dial module that allows you to adjust the pedal feel and time of throttle body opening on the fly. The PEDAL dial allows the throttle-body blade to open with more or less throttle input than the factory settings. The TIME dial dictates at what speed the throttle body will open. This can be beneficial for fine-tuning your high-performance vehicle’s traction, or for even for tuning down the abruptness for new drivers. What’s great is the settings are automatically saved when the module is disconnected.

The JMS Chip TractionMax is more than just a fancy way to dial in traction control settings. It’s an adjustable solution that caters to your build as you continue to advance it. It can also be utilized as a safety feature, giving new surfaces a ramp-up power approach. The JMS Chip TractionMAX can also aid inexperienced drivers by letting them learn a powerband before increasing it.