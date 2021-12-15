PRI 2021: Miller Electric’s Multimatic 220 AC/DC Does It All

By Andrew Wolf December 15, 2021

If you’re looking for a killer, do-it-all welder for everything from aluminum and titanium to chrome-moly, Miller Electric’s Multimatic 220 AC/DC on display front and center here at PRI is the answer!

The Miller Multimatic 220 AC/DC is a true multi-process welder that is capable of up to 230 amps of MIG welding output and up to 210 amps of TIG welding output. The complete portable MIG, Stick and AC/DC TIG welding package comes with Miller’s MDX-100 MIG welding gun, Weldcraft 150 amp TIG torch with accessories, remote foot control, two argon flow regulators with hoses, stick electrode holder, and ground clamp.

“This is a machine that does MIG, TIG, and AC/DC stick, and welds up to 3/8-inch, so it covers all of the processes in one machine. It’s a universal system that’s highly useful for every application,” says Miller’s Mark Fieck.

The Multimatic 220 comes standard with a color LCD screen and features Miller’s Auto-Set Elite. Auto-Set, which sets MIG, Stick and TIG welding parameters automatically — all you need to do is enter metal thickness and welding wire or tungsten electrode diameter. It also allows you to fine-tune weld settings manually to suit your individual preferences.

The 220 AC/DC runs on either 120 volt or 240 volt input power, using Miller’s exclusive multi-voltage plug (MVP), and weighs only 56 pounds.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Article Sources

Miller Electric
https://www.millerwelds.com
(920) 734-9821

About the author

Andrew Wolf

Andrew has been involved in motorsports from a very young age. Over the years, he has photographed several major auto racing events, sports, news journalism, portraiture, and everything in between. After working with the Power Automedia staff for some time on a freelance basis, Andrew joined the team in 2010.
Read My Articles
 

