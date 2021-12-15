PRI 2021: Miller Electric’s Multimatic 220 AC/DC Does It All

If you’re looking for a killer, do-it-all welder for everything from aluminum and titanium to chrome-moly, Miller Electric’s Multimatic 220 AC/DC on display front and center here at PRI is the answer!

The Miller Multimatic 220 AC/DC is a true multi-process welder that is capable of up to 230 amps of MIG welding output and up to 210 amps of TIG welding output. The complete portable MIG, Stick and AC/DC TIG welding package comes with Miller’s MDX-100 MIG welding gun, Weldcraft 150 amp TIG torch with accessories, remote foot control, two argon flow regulators with hoses, stick electrode holder, and ground clamp.

“This is a machine that does MIG, TIG, and AC/DC stick, and welds up to 3/8-inch, so it covers all of the processes in one machine. It’s a universal system that’s highly useful for every application,” says Miller’s Mark Fieck.

The Multimatic 220 comes standard with a color LCD screen and features Miller’s Auto-Set Elite. Auto-Set, which sets MIG, Stick and TIG welding parameters automatically — all you need to do is enter metal thickness and welding wire or tungsten electrode diameter. It also allows you to fine-tune weld settings manually to suit your individual preferences.

The 220 AC/DC runs on either 120 volt or 240 volt input power, using Miller’s exclusive multi-voltage plug (MVP), and weighs only 56 pounds.