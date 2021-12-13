PRI 2021: Precisely Control Boost With Haltech’s New DCMD

By Brian Wagner December 13, 2021

You need to have a solid boost control plan for a turbocharged application that’s making a lot of horsepower. Electronic wastegates like those offered by Turbosmart make it possible to precisely control boost, but you need a way to command the wastegate, and that’s where Haltech’s new DCMD can help.

The DCMD is a controller that’s designed to work with an electronic wastegate to make sure boost stays at a precise level. A standard wastegate will have some fluctuation with the level of boost it allows to be generated, an electronic wastegate can eliminate that issue, and the DCMD is the brains behind that control.

“The DCMD is great for high-end turbo applications. You can set your target boost more accurately, and have a faster response to the target boost level using one of the electronic wastegates from Turbosmart. This seamlessly integrates an electronic wastegate into your Haltech system,” says Haltech’s Chris Law.

When you install the DCMD it acts as an eight amp DC motor driver that controls the electronic wastegate. This is important since the Haltech ECU can’t provide control through its outputs at that high of an amperage level. The DCMD has an eight amp static current limit and operates in the 8 to 18 voltage range. The max transient current provided by the DCMD is a 30 amp to 56 amp short circuit limit. Haltech’s NEXUS and Elite ECUs are all compatible with the DCMD unit.

You can learn more about the DCMD right here on Haltech’s website.

Article Sources

Haltech Engine Management Systems
https://www.haltech.com/
(760) 598-1941

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

