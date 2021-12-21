When it comes to street and strip wheels, the WELD Racing RT-S series has stood the test of time. You can catch the specialized logo on the wheels at car meets, drag strips, and shows. Although the RT-S series has evolved over the years, the latest renditions released at the 2021 PRI show were turning heads.

We sat down with WELD Racing’s Retail Salesman, Tim Perdieu, to discuss the new wheel’s design and options. “We plan to release these with three different aesthetic options and a variety of lug patterns and sizes. These new RT-S designs will be offered with or without a single side bead lock. We also made our S81 model in a six-lug version for the truck market.”

We needed a new design, something fresh. We recognized the RT-S had been out for a long time and we needed something new for our market. -Tim Perdieu