PRI 2022: Neal Chance Equips The Industry With New Converter Cores

One of the latest new product developments out of Neal Chance Racing Converters is one that racers, the nation, and perhaps even the world over are going to benefit from, but may not even know it.

Marty Chance, who long ago positioned his company as a key innovator in the torque converter industry, recognized a significant void in the market of quality, purpose-built converter cores for businesses to build their product. Instead, builders big and small have often relied on refreshed factory cores, which are increasingly hard to find, are used up, and were never built for the purpose for which they’re ultimately being utilized in the first place. So Chance put his money where his mouth is and invested in machinery, equipment, tooling, and raw materials to manufacture in large quantities, brand new converter cores for all, from large converter builders to small-volume mom-and-pop converter shops.

Chance already has a large swath of inventory of these cores, with more being produced every day. Soon, these will be made available to the industry in a range of sizes and blade angle options, un-welded so that the customer or end-consumer can finish them to their specification. With that, Chance hopes, the industry will have access to the quality parts it needs, when it needs them, so all can prosper.

“We stamped the 10-inch, in 10-, 20-, and 30-degree blade angles. We also stamped the 8-inch with a 25-percent thicker blade in the turbine and a 25-percent thicker blade in the pump. Why? Because anyone that has raced with an 8-inch converter has stood on the transbrake and ripped the blades out,” Chance says. “The factory cores just don’t have a thick enough blade to stand up to what is being done to it on the transbrake. We significantly strengthened it so it’s more resilient. OEM is .040-inch, and this one is about .051-inch.

“We haven’t stamped the 9-inch yet, but we have stamped the 8s and the 10s. None of the parts are painted, and none of them are welded. They’re furnace-brazed, but none of them are welded. Transmission and torque converter shops, whether they’ve been in business for a year or 40 years, when it comes to making a bolt-together converter, you don’t have to work your way to the top, you can start at the top and partner with Neal Chance Racing Converters and we will supply you with an empty shell, a billet drive cover, the stamped pump, bolted together, turbine hub, balanced, and pressure tested, ready for you to put your turbine, sprang, and stator in. We’ll also supply you with the turbine core, turbine hub, mechanical diode, or whatever you want.

“So if you want to run a converter shop, but you don’t want to invest in all the equipment that it takes, you can still be a torque converter shop and we’ll supply you with the parts to build bolt-together converters,” Chance says. “Everyone will get the same service, and our intent is to put these in stock, and when the customer orders, they ship that day. We want to be the fix for the supply chain disruption. You can buy one at a time, or a hundred.”