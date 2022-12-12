PRI 2022: Precision Rolls Out New 88mm And 122mm Race Turbos

andrewwolf
By Andrew Wolf December 12, 2022

While turbocharger technology has advanced by leaps and bounds over the last couple of decades, manufacturers still continue to learn new ways to refine their designs to produce more airflow and thus, more horsepower. One of the brands continually at the forefront of innovation is Precision Turbo & Engine, which brings a host of new turbos to the PRI Show each year that is better and more powerful than the year prior. This time around was no different, as the company showed off a pair of new drag-race competition turbos.

precision

The first, the 8803, is designed specifically for X275 drag radial competition and features Precision’s exclusive Competition Engineering Aerodynamics (CEA) compressor wheel that’s CNC machined from a 2618 aluminum forging. The turbo features an air-cooled, dual ceramic-ball-bearing rotating assembly, a one-piece compressor backplate for durability, and sports an 88mm inducer compressor wheel and CEA 103mm turbine wheel.

“The big thing with this one is the brand new aero design on the compressor side, with more diffuser area, to flow a lot more air,” says Precision’s Reggie Wynn. “We try to better these turbos every season.”

The second turbo, which will appeal to those looking for some big-time air flow, is the R 122, featuring the CEA design and the same attributes and technologies found in the 8803, but with a large 122mm inducer wheel, and 114mm turbine wheel.

