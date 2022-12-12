PRI 2022: The Driveshaft Shop Conducts Torque With Carbon Fiber

When it comes to modern vehicles there are many conductors throughout the chassis. While wires handle the transfer of electrical power, the driveshaft handles the transfer of torque and engine rotation. The end result of the driveshaft’s rotation is the car moving forward, something every racer tries to expedite to increase acceleration. This is where The Driveshaft Shop excels with its line of carbon-fiber driveshafts.

driveshaft shop

The Driveshaft Shop has a variety of options for carbon fiber driveshafts. Everything from high-performance street cars to 2,000 horsepower monsters. The company can also build custom driveshafts, AWD conversions, and direct-fit units.

The Driveshaft Shop has long since had a line of carbon-fiber driveshafts that not only offer extremely high horsepower limits but also decrease the weight when compared to an aluminum or steel driveshaft. The reduction in weight helps maximize the efficiency of an engine by removing the amount of weight it has to push. This allows the engine to ramp up in rpm quicker and easier, increasing available power, as well.

The more horsepower that is being transferred, the stronger the driveshaft will need to be. Carbon-fiber technology has improved over the years and The Driveshaft Shop has been able to stay above the curve and produce driveshafts that can hold over 1,000 horsepower.

The carbon-fiber driveshaft has easily become the driveshaft of choice for those looking to optimize the transfer of torque from the engine to the rearend. If you’re looking for a way to save weight, increase acceleration, or any of the other numerous ways a carbon-fiber driveshaft can help your driveline, then check out what The Driveshaft Shop has for you.

