BMR Suspension, renowned for its high-performance aftermarket solutions, has introduced a lineup of top-tier upgrades designed for the 2024 Ford Mustang. These innovative enhancements aim to elevate performance, refine handling, and reinforce safety measures.

Revolutionary Suspension Advancements

The Camber Link is constructed from 6061-T6 billet aluminum, offering remarkable strength while addressing issues associated with lowered vehicles. Equipped with greasable, high-durometer bushings, the Camber Link provides a responsive feel, ensuring consistent handling across various driving scenarios.

Complementing this, the Caster Camber Plates are precision-engineered from CNC laser-cut steel. With the inclusion of Teflon-lined spherical bearings, these plates offer essential adjustability, rectifying alignment concerns caused by lowered setups. Providing up to 1.75 degrees of camber range, these plates cater to both street and track demands.

The SB760 sway bar kit, crafted from heavy-duty DOM steel tubing, enhances the Mustang’s agility. Offering adjustable settings, this kit empowers drivers to fine-tune handling characteristics, minimizing body roll while maximizing cornering capabilities.

Chassis Refinement For Enhanced Dynamics

BMR’s Tubular K-member introduces a substantial weight reduction, replacing the factory K-member with lightweight yet incredibly durable 1-inch, 1-1/4-inch, and 1 ½-inch DOM tubing. This design enhances front-end rigidity, accommodating larger-tube headers and turbo kits, making it ideal for diverse performance applications.

The Chassis Jacking Rails, constructed from heavy-duty boxed tubing, provide reinforced lift points. Their low-profile design caters to both lowered and stock-height vehicles, offering enhanced jacking and jack stand support while reinforcing chassis integrity.

The Motor Mount Kit, engineered with CNC-laser cut ¼-inch plate steel and aircraft-grade 7075 billet aluminum spacers, addresses engine deflection concerns. Offering additional clearance for aftermarket components, these mounts reduce engine movement without compromising noise, vibration, harshness (NVH).

Safety Meets Performance

BMR’s Driveshaft Safety Loop, formed from 1/4-inch laser-cut CNC-formed plate steel, ensures NHRA compliance and containment in the event of a driveshaft or transmission failure during drag racing. This critical safety measure enhances track safety, protecting both the vehicle and the driver.

The Parachute Mount, engineered from 1 5/8-inch DOM steel tube and heavy-duty square tubing, provides a secure and easily removable solution for attaching parachutes in high-powered drag racing scenarios.

A Quick Rundown

This is a quick rundown of some of the products in BMR Suspension’s new lineup for the 2024 Mustang. For in-depth product details, costs, and installation guides, you can visit BMR’s website. Additionally, there is a contact page available to address any technical questions you may have. While their impressive underbody display at PRI showcased the majority of their new parts, there are additional offerings online to meet your desired looks and goals for both street and track performance.

For Mustang aficionados aiming to master control and unleash power with finesse, BMR Suspension’s 2024 upgrades stand as a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence for the Ford Mustang.