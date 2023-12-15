PRI 2023: PROFORM Introduces Its Titan Line Of Carburetors

If you’re trying to make big horsepower you need to be able to move plenty of air through your engine. PROFORM created the Titan line of carburetors to mix massive amounts of fuel and air that will help your engine generate serious power. If you’ve got a hungry engine, unleashing one of these Titan carburetors will allow it to feed on more than enough air.

The Titan carburetors use an integrated main body and throttle assembly that’s complimented by billet metering blocks with optimized fuel bowl baffling. The metering blocks are fully tunable, which makes tuning your Titan carburetor and performing maintenance easy.

“The Titan series of carburetors was designed for a multitude of high-performance applications. These carburetors will function best at the race track, but if you’ve got a rowdy street-driven vehicle they’ll deliver great performance. Our goal with the Titan series was to develop an outstanding carburetor that would deliver great performance at a reasonable price point,” says PROFORM’s Ryan Salata.

Each Titan carburetor will come from PROFORM race-optimized and precision-calibrated. The carburetors use a reduced-drop fuel ramp that helps to control fuel slosh. The annular boosters have been outfitted with 12 holes to provide the best atomization and throttle response. PROFORM plans to offer the Titan carburetor in 1050, 1150, 1250, and 1450 CFM sizes. The Titan carburetor will be available for sale on PROFORM’s website sometime during Q1 of 2024.