PRI 2024: Centerforce DYAD DS Clutches For Ford Mustangs

Centerforce is raising the stakes for Ford Mustang enthusiasts with an expanded DYAD DS twin-disc clutch line, purpose-built to support high-performance builds. Whether you’re upgrading a Coyote-powered Mustang or installing an aftermarket transmission like the T56 Magnum, these clutches deliver seamless integration, superior drivability, and the ability to handle extreme power.

Mustang owners know that not all clutches fit their specific needs — especially when balancing factory compatibility with performance upgrades. Centerforce has bridged those gaps by expanding its DYAD DS line to cover 2005–2023 Mustangs, ensuring compatibility with offset balance and neutral balance flywheels. These clutches are designed to provide direct replacements that eliminate the guesswork for builds ranging from restorations to full-blown performance monsters.

The DYAD DS: Engineered For Precision And Power

At the core of this expansion is the DYAD DS 10.4-inch multi-disc clutch, designed to support Mustangs generating up to 1,300 pound-feet of torque. Built to balance massive power capacity with daily drivability, it offers smooth engagement, consistent performance, and unmatched durability.

Key features include:

Patented Multi-Disc Design: Ensures quiet operation with precision engagement.

Ensures quiet operation with precision engagement. Ball-Bearing Actuated Pressure Plate: Achieves superior clamping power with light pedal effort.

Achieves superior clamping power with light pedal effort. Robust Durability: ARP fasteners and precision balancing deliver exceptional reliability under high stress.

ARP fasteners and precision balancing deliver exceptional reliability under high stress. Plug-and-Play Installation: No adjustments or complicated setups required.

No adjustments or complicated setups required. Driver-Centric Performance: Smooth engagement and superior control, whether on the street or track.

What sets the DYAD DS apart is its ability to handle extreme power without compromising comfort. Conventional clutches for high-performance builds often result in stiff pedals and clunky operation, but the DYAD DS maintains a light pedal feel alongside industry-leading torque capacity. It’s the ideal solution for Mustang owners seeking both refinement and raw capability.

The DYAD DS clutch line reflects Centerforce’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions. With expanded coverage and seamless compatibility, the DYAD DS ensures Mustang owners can push their builds further without sacrificing ease of use or drivability. Whether you’re restoring a classic or upgrading for the track, the DYAD DS offers unparalleled performance for every Mustang enthusiast.