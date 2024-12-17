Ford’s 2024 Mustang GT and Dark Horse models deliver impressive performance right off the showroom floor, but cp-e (Custom Performance Engineering) saw an opportunity to make greatness even better. The IceBox Dual Air Intake takes the Mustang’s 5.0-liter engine to the next level with thoughtful engineering, seamless integration, and a focus on real-world performance gains.

The cp-e IceBox intake starts where it matters most — airflow. The custom-molded airbox, built from XLPE (cross-linked polyethylene), isn’t just durable; it’s designed to resist heat and keep intake temperatures low. Tapping into the Mustang’s factory ram-air ducts, the IceBox pulls fresh, cool air straight from the grille, ensuring the engine gets an uninterrupted supply of oxygen for maximum power.

What’s inside counts even more. At the heart of the IceBox is a 5-inch DFlow filter, specifically designed for free-flowing performance. An upcoming upgrade option, the SynoilD filter, will provide even more versatility. The intake tube transitions smoothly from 5 inches to 3.5 inches, compressing air without losing velocity or energy. This careful design eliminates the common trade-offs, retaining strong low-end performance while boosting airflow at higher rpms.







Heat management is a priority, too. The airbox is sealed with a clear plexiglass lid, keeping hot engine-bay air away from the filter while making maintenance simple. The intake retains the OEM Mass Air Flow (MAF) sensor, ensuring flawless compatibility with the Mustang’s advanced engine-monitoring systems.

The IceBox doesn’t just work — it fits perfectly. Designed as a direct bolt-on upgrade, it installs using laser-cut brackets and CNC-machined mounting feet. No additional modifications are required, and the system mounts cleanly into the factory location. Everything needed for installation comes in the box, ensuring the process is smooth and straightforward.

Priced at $799, the IceBox is more than a cold air intake — it’s a performance upgrade that builds on the strengths of Ford’s design while addressing its limitations. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, it’s ready to take your S650 Mustang to the next level, whether on the street or the track. The cp-e IceBox intake isn’t just an improvement; it’s the key to unlocking the full potential of the 2024 5.0-liter-powered Mustang.