PRI 2024: DEI’s Latest ATAC Products

Design Engineering Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance sound and thermal protection products, showcased its latest innovations in the ATAC line at PRI: ATAC Red Oxide Primer, ATAC Spray-On, and ATAC Seam Sealer. DEI released its Advanced Thermal Acoustic Coating (or ATAC for short) last year at SEMA and PRI. ATAC is a two-in-one high-tech thermal and sound barrier that is applied like paint.

ATAC creates a thermal barrier on floors, walls, and roofs. It also has vibration-damping properties to reduce sound transfer. ATAC accomplishes its purpose of reducing heat, sound, and vibration with a unique collection of ingredients. For example, hollow ceramic beads help give ATAC heat rejection capability. Volcanic ash and mica give the product mass which helps reduce damping and vibration.

ATAC Red Oxide Primer

DEI’s ATAC has been so popular, that they developed more products to help take full advantage of this new thermal and acoustic protection product. The first is the ATAC Red Oxide Primer This innovative primer offers a water-based, low-VOC solution specifically designed to prepare metal surfaces for DEI’s popular ATAC coating. Recognizing the need for a dependable solution for preparing metal—especially bare or slightly rusted surfaces—DEI developed this primer to ensure optimum adhesion and performance for their coatings.

Thanks to its 100-percent acrylic base waterproofing resin, the primer protects your projects over the long term and guarantees a high-quality surface. DEI prioritizes environmental responsibility and user-friendliness in the design of this primer. Its low-VOC formulation minimizes the emission of harmful substances, making it safer for both users and the environment. The primer can be applied with a brush, roller, or spray gun, offering users flexibility and convenience for various project sizes and personal preferences. This makes it ideal for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

ATAC Seam Sealer

The second addition to the ATAC line is the all-new ATAC Seam Sealer. The purpose of seam seal is to keep moisture, dust, and dirt from sections where two materials meet, usually in the manufacturing of production vehicles where two inner panels meet. DEI took it upon themselves to make a seam sealer that offers the same benefits as their Advanced Thermal Acoustic Coating.

The ATAC Seam Sealer offers excellent adhesion to most surfaces like fiberglass, bare steel, bare aluminum, or metal coated in their ATAC red oxide primer. It is water-resistant, paintable, and fast-drying. The base cure time is only one hour, so DEI claims it is ready to paint only one hour after application. The ATAC Seam Sealer also doesn’t suffer from shrinking or cracking like other seam sealers, so you can rely on properly covering and sealer whatever it is applied to

ATAC Spray-On

Design Engineering Inc. also recognized a spray can version of their Advanced Thermal Acoustic Coating could be beneficial to their customers. DEI’s ATAC can be applied like paint, whether you want to roll it on or spray it. But there are areas of your project that can be hard to reach with a large spray gun or maybe you missed a spot and didn’t notice until you cleaned and put away all your spray equipment. This is where a 12oz can of DEI ATAC Spray-On comes in handy! It is the same ATAC product in an easy-to-use and compact aerosol spray can.

Additions to the DEI ATAC line of products demonstrates their commitment to delivering quality solutions for customers. With these products, DEI once again reaffirms its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, making it a reliable choice for automotive, construction, and metalworking professionals, as well as for DIYers tackling car projects for the street, race track, or off-road.