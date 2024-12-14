PRI 2024: Holley Teases New Coyote Intake Suited For Boosted Combos

steveturner
By Steve Turner December 13, 2024

In recent years, Holley created several intake manifolds to unlock the breathing potential of the Coyote engine. While its Lo-Ram intake fits well, and it’s tough to beat for many street-going applications. For those who want to run big boost from superchargers and turbochargers, another configuration was in order.

At this year’s show, Holley teased an intake that is far more suited to these applications — a Hi-Ram intake designed to accept a range of round factory and aftermarket throttle bodies.

“About a year and a half ago, we released the Hi-Ram variation with oval throttle bodies only, which is not what people run for boosted or they’ll put on a round conversion adapter, but it’s that’s not good for airflow,” Mark Gearhart, Business Unit Director, EFI and ignition at Holley explained.

Holley only teased the intake at the PRI Show, as the production won’t be available until early next year, but as you can see here, it is compatible with a Tick Performance air-to-water intercooler, which tames inlet temperatures delivered by a boost maker.

“Tick comes out with an intercooler for the Hi-Ram, and guys would say, ‘You need to make a round throttle body version,’ Mark added. “It makes sense, too, so honestly, it is exactly the same intake manifold as the original Hi-Ram, but with the round throttle body, which is the preference, obviously, when you run a boosted application.”

Article Sources

Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

PRI 2024: Holley Teases New Coyote Intake Suited For Boosted Combos

PRI Coverage

PRI 2024: Holley Teases New Coyote Intake Suited For Boosted Combos

PRI 2024: Detroit Speed Delivers Sharper Handling For Fox ’Stangs

PRI Coverage

PRI 2024: Detroit Speed Delivers Sharper Handling For Fox ’Stangs

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading