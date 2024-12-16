PRI 2024: Is This The Most Amazing Fox Mustang You Have Ever Seen?

steveturner
By Steve Turner December 16, 2024

A highlight of any trade show experience is checking out all the amazing vehicles displayed on the show floor. Your author always smiles when a Fox Mustang is still part of the mix, and there were several at this year’s Performance Racing Industry show. One, which held court in the Vibrant Performance booth, stood above them all, however.

“…This was a customer car that we’ve been planning on for a year and a half to bring to PRI,” Joe Odam, the owner of Byepolr Custom Performance, said of the car in question. “Last year, we had a top-five-voted car at PRI as well with our blue New Edge Saleen, and this year, we decided to do a Fox-body. The reason that we say this is the ‘Ultimate Fox-body’ is because we’re pretty confident that somebody’s going to have to unload the clip in order to beat it.”

Not only was this 1987 Mustang GT built to perform, but its appearance rivals that of dedicated, high-end show cars. It is this blend of racing performance and meticulous attention to detail that is a manifestation of the builder’s aesthetic when unleashed by a fully supportive car owner.

“…Ironically, that’s why one of the reasons that I named my business Bye Polr Performance,” Joe added. “We want you to be able to take a car and be one of the lead dogs at PRI and then, if you want, load it on a trailer, take it to the racetrack, and go fast. I mean, this car is a purpose-built car that will probably make around 1,800 horsepower if it wants to…”

Sprayed in a one-off pearl hue, this green machine is powered by a Bullseye NLX twin-turbocharged 427 stroker engine treated to a generous dose of Vibrant Performance gear. It cranks out four-digit horsepower and sports a 6XD billet sequential transmission in the tunnel. That gearbox funnels power back to a Merillat-fabricated 8.8-inch rearend. The engine is under the sway of a Haltech fuel-injection system, and it rolls on Forgeline wheels and stops thanks to Baer brakes.

In all, it is a unique blend of show pony and race stallion that is uncommonly great. We plan to dig into more details on this car in the future, but until then, we couldn’t help sharing one of the most stunning Fox Mustangs we’ve seen so far.

 

PRI 2024: Is This The Most Amazing Fox Mustang You Have Ever Seen?

