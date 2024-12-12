PRI 2024: WELD Racing Unveils Its New SM Series Of Wheels

WELD Racing is a wheel company that’s always rolling towards creating better products to help its customers. The new SM Series of wheels is the next step for WELD racing that will help the company achieve its goal of “fast reinvented”. These new wheels check every box for high-performance applications and incorporate new technology.

The SM Series consists of the SM71, SM76, SM77, SM81, and SM82 wheels. Each of these wheels is offered in gloss black, gloss black with machined highlights, or a fully polished finish. All of the wheels are available in 15,17,18, and 20-inch sizes.









WELD took a look at what was on the wheel market, and saw an opportunity to develop a new line of wheels that would work with modern high-performance cars and their enhanced capabilities. The SM Series monoblock wheels are made from a single piece of seamless forged aluminum.

“These forged monoblock wheels are the result of years of engineering, designed to solve real-world problems like inadequate brake clearance and structural weaknesses in multi-piece designs. With the SM Series, we’re not just offering another wheel; we’re setting a new benchmark in lightweight performance, strength, and modern design. Simply put, we knew drivers deserved better, and this is how we delivered,” explains WELD Racing’s Drew Turner.







When WELD sat down to create the SM Series, it wanted to be sure the wheels were infused with precision and performance. So, the SM Series wheels are meant for high-horsepower street cars, road course racers, and vehicles that make laps at the drag strip. Going after this large target audience meant WELD needed the SM Series wheels to clear large brake calipers without any modifications to the brakes themselves. Another important benchmark was to make the wheels strong without being heavy.









“Performance is all about eliminating compromises, and the SM Series does just that. The forged monoblock design cuts unnecessary weight, giving you quicker acceleration and more responsive handling. By eliminating bolts and joints, these wheels offer uniform stress distribution and unmatched structural integrity, so you can push your car harder with confidence. We also engineered these wheels with precision brake clearance to handle the oversized calipers on today’s performance cars—no modifications, no cutting corners, just pure functionality,” Turner explains.

The inner lip of the SM Series wheels is significantly stronger than previous iterations of WELD wheels. The SM Series wheels have an increased load rating of 1,800 pounds thanks to the additional strength. This design change didn’t cause an increase in weight for the wheels, in fact, WELD was able to remove weight from each wheel with this new design. WELD will also be including bead knurling as a standard item on all of the SM Series wheels.

The new SM Series of wheels will be available in early 2025 on the WELD Racing website and through authorized WELD dealers.