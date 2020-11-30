Product Showcase 2020: Race Star’s New Beadlock Wheel Offerings

By Brian Wagner November 30, 2020

Big horsepower has a bad habit of spinning wheels inside tires if you’re making enough of it, the only cure for this is to go to a beadlock style wheel. Race Star Wheels now offers its popular 92 Drag Star and 93 Truck Star with a single beadlock as an option so you can put all the power down to the surface of the track.

Customers of Race Star Wheels are what drove the company to develop the single beadlock 92 Drag Star and 93 Truck star wheels. Since these wheels weren’t available with a beadlock option, they had to add their own and that was costing them some extra cash.

The 92 Drag Star and 93 Truck Star wheels already have a lightweight design, so that makes them perfect for a drag racing application. Race Star Wheels added a high-quality beadlock system to the front of the wheel, and its Race Grip Technology to the bead area on the wheel itself. This combination ensures that 92 Drag Star and 93 Truck Star wheel owners won’t experience any slippage on the wheel when they pour the coals to a tune-up at the track.

L.B. Davis, owner of Race Star Wheels explains who the company designed these wheels for and how it will help them.

“Our single beadlock wheels are designed for high-horsepower vehicle owners who face the problem of turning their drag slicks on the rim due to the amount of horsepower they’re putting down. Our single beadlock design, coupled with our Race Grip Technology, keep the tires firmly attached to the wheel, allowing them to put all that power to the ground.”

These wheels come with a lifetime structural warranty along with a 2-year warranty on the finish. Currently, the wheels are available for Dodge, Ford, and GM applications. To learn more about size and pricing check out Race Star’s website right here.

Article Sources

Race Star Industries
https://www.racestarindustries.com
(888) 492-9394

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

2020 Product Showcase: It’s A Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod World With QA1

SEMA 2020: Livernois’ New MyCalibrator Tunes for F-150 and Mustang

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading