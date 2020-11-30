Product Showcase 2020: Race Star’s New Beadlock Wheel Offerings

Big horsepower has a bad habit of spinning wheels inside tires if you’re making enough of it, the only cure for this is to go to a beadlock style wheel. Race Star Wheels now offers its popular 92 Drag Star and 93 Truck Star with a single beadlock as an option so you can put all the power down to the surface of the track.

Customers of Race Star Wheels are what drove the company to develop the single beadlock 92 Drag Star and 93 Truck star wheels. Since these wheels weren’t available with a beadlock option, they had to add their own and that was costing them some extra cash.

The 92 Drag Star and 93 Truck Star wheels already have a lightweight design, so that makes them perfect for a drag racing application. Race Star Wheels added a high-quality beadlock system to the front of the wheel, and its Race Grip Technology to the bead area on the wheel itself. This combination ensures that 92 Drag Star and 93 Truck Star wheel owners won’t experience any slippage on the wheel when they pour the coals to a tune-up at the track.

L.B. Davis, owner of Race Star Wheels explains who the company designed these wheels for and how it will help them.

“Our single beadlock wheels are designed for high-horsepower vehicle owners who face the problem of turning their drag slicks on the rim due to the amount of horsepower they’re putting down. Our single beadlock design, coupled with our Race Grip Technology, keep the tires firmly attached to the wheel, allowing them to put all that power to the ground.”

These wheels come with a lifetime structural warranty along with a 2-year warranty on the finish. Currently, the wheels are available for Dodge, Ford, and GM applications. To learn more about size and pricing check out Race Star’s website right here.