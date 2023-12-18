PRI 2023: Texas Speed And Performance Built Coyote Blocks

Texas Speed and Performance (TSP), renowned for its top-tier automotive solutions, has introduced cutting-edge offerings in its lineup utilizing the Gen-3 Coyote block. Texas Speed was among the first performance shops to provide aftermarket support for the 5.0-liter Coyotes, and they continue to push forward with two excellent short block options. Crafted to meet a wide range of performance requirements, these short blocks ensure both power and reliability, showcasing remarkable capabilities for savvy automotive enthusiasts.

Innovative Short-Block Offerings

Texas Speed and Performance’s initiative, the in-stock short-block program, isn’t just about efficiency; it’s a revolution in delivering exceptional quality with reduced lead times. This initiative aims to transform product delivery by significantly shortening build times for customers. By offering a variety of popular engine configurations and compression choices, Texas Speed and Performance ensures swift availability, with options ready for shipping within days.

These pre-built engines boast the same meticulous attention to detail, utilizing identical high-quality components, machining techniques, and craftsmanship as their custom engine program. The key distinction lies in these engines being assembled before purchase, streamlining the process and expediting delivery without compromising on the rigorous in-house balancing, blueprinting, and adherence to precise TSP tolerances.

1. The Gen 3 Coyote Short Block: $5,599.99

Packing a punch with a capability of over 1,000 horsepower, this short block serves as an excellent starting point for most street/strip builds. It features a brand new Ford Performance Gen-3 Coyote Block with a compression ratio ranging from 10.7:1 to 11.0:1 (based on Combustion Chamber CC). Equipped with a Ford Performance Boss Forged Crankshaft, K1 Technologies 4340 H-beam connecting rods, JE Coyote Pistons, and Total Seal piston rings, this powerhouse is meticulously assembled to precise TSP standards.

2. The Gen-3 Coyote Sleeved Short Block – Sleeved: $8,599.99

For those seeking even more power, this variant boasts a capability of over 1,500 horsepower. It includes a brand new Ford Performance Gen-3 Coyote Block with Darton Coyote Sleeves, ensuring robustness and endurance. With a compression ratio of 11.0:1, it features a Ford Performance Boss Forged Crankshaft, Manley 4340 Pro Series I-beam connecting rods, and JE ULTRA Coated Coyote Pistons. Similar to the previous version, it is equipped with Total Seal piston rings, ARP Main Studs, and more.

The Road Ahead

With the introduction of these Forged 5.0-liter Coyote Gen-3 Short Blocks, Texas Speed and Performance establishes a new benchmark for enthusiasts seeking next-level power in their Ford builds. Their commitment to marrying cutting-edge technology with unparalleled craftsmanship ensures that these short blocks not only meet expectations but exceed them.

Enthusiasts eager to experience the raw power and craftsmanship embedded in these short blocks can now access Texas Speed and Performance’s in-stock short-block program on their website. This initiative serves as a major game-changer in the world of high-performance Ford engine builds.