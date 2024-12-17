PRI 2024: Total Seal TFX Piston Rings

When it comes to unlocking more power and efficiency, Total Seal’s TFX piston rings are setting a new standard for high-performance engines. Designed with insights from motorsports professionals, these rings solve the challenges of traditional thin-ring designs. By combining advanced materials with precision engineering, TFX rings deliver unmatched sealing, less friction, and outstanding durability for even the most demanding builds.

Thinner rings have always been the go-to for reducing friction and boosting horsepower, but they’ve come with compromises—limited options, high costs, and materials that don’t hold up under pressure. Total Seal changes that with TFX rings crafted from 440B stainless steel and 9000-series steel, then protected by their proprietary C56 face coating. This innovative approach ensures better oil control, reduced wear, and a significant performance edge — all while keeping costs accessible.

TFX rings are available in two configurations to suit a wide range of engines. For domestic builds, the 1.2 mm top, 1.2 mm second, and 3.0 mm oil control setup is the perfect fit. For engines with high piston pin locations, common in imports, the 1 mm top, 1 mm second, and 2.0 mm oil control configuration offers a tailored solution. Whether you’re working on a naturally aspirated, boosted, or nitrous-fed engine, TFX rings are designed to meet the challenge. They’re ready to install, available in all popular bore sizes, and built to perform right out of the box.

These rings aren’t just strong — they’re smart. The stainless steel top ring ensures unbeatable sealing, while the Napier-profile second ring handles oil control with precision. Standard tension oil rings strike the perfect balance between friction reduction and efficiency. Together, these features make TFX rings capable of handling extreme horsepower while staying reliable and efficient for everyday use or the track.

Total Seal’s TFX piston rings are more than a performance upgrade — they’re a game-changer. With cutting-edge materials and engineering, these rings offer power, precision, and dependability without compromise. For engine builders looking to push their builds further, TFX rings deliver everything needed to maximize performance with confidence.