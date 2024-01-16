Rare Rides: The 1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler 429 Super Cobra Jet

In my experience over the years rubbing elbows with muscle enthusiasts, I’ve found that an astonishing number of them are devoted solely to one make, or even just one model of car.

I’ve met Ford guys who hate Chevys, and Dodge folks that loathe Fords, and even GTO people who pretty much dislike anything but.

Perhaps I’m somewhat unique in this respect, but I myself am a fan of virtually every make and model built during the Golden Era of muscle in the 1960s and ‘70s. I can honestly say that despite being a Mopar buff first and foremost, I have just as much respect and affection for the Mustangs, Camaros, and Trans Ams of the period as I do for my beloved ‘Cudas, Challengers, Chargers, and GTXs.

What’s more, those of you who know me personally are aware of the fact that I have a special fascination for some of the “also-ran” models of the muscle car age. That is to say, the contenders that rolled off the assembly lines of factories not owned by the major players in the game.

For every Hemi Cuda and SS Chevelle LS6 that I have drooled over throughout my lifelong passion for muscle, there are also AMC Javelin SSTs, Olds 442 W-30s, and Buick GSX Stage 1s that I would do quite a few less-than-palatable things to own.

In an effort to share with you my interest in the cars on the outer margins of the fold, I went through my list of potential subjects for the pages of Rare Rides and came up with a vehicle for this month’s column that barely registered on the muscle car Richter scale when it was introduced.

In spite of that, it stands today as a prime example of a beautifully designed, monstrously powerful, and shockingly scarce beast from what I consider to be the greatest period of American car manufacturing.

So, without further delay or pontification, allow me to introduce you to the 1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler 429 Super Cobra Jet.

Since its inception in 1938, the Mercury brand always had a bit of an identity crisis. Introduced by Edsel Ford himself to serve as a mid-priced marque to span the gap between Ford and the high-end Lincoln division, Mercury cars had to contend with middle-child status, receiving hand-me-down components from the halo brand, while only having marginally more refined styling and appointments from basic Ford cars.

While initially financially successful, and achieving acceptance amongst hot rodders in the late 1940s and ‘50s by virtue of the Mercury Eight and the introduction of the 400 horsepower 430 cubic-inch Super Marauder V8, by the early 1960s the division was in a bit of a quandary, being on the verge of dissolution owing to middling sales and associated financial losses. While Mercury was spared an untimely death, a model line shakeup was instituted in 1960 to attempt to stem the bleeding.

One of the new cars introduced was a handsome, compact-sized car called the Comet. Based on the Ford Falcon platform, the Comet was a contemporarily styled vehicle, available in two-door hardtop, two- and four-door sedan, and two- and four-door station wagon configurations.

Beleaguered with a milquetoast 144 cubic-inch straight-six with 90 horsepower for its introduction, Ford listened to owner complaints about performance deficiencies and outfitted the Comet with better and better powertrains each successive model year, and added an S-22 Performance Package to address its lack of sporty frills.

In 1964, along with a redesign of the Comet, Mercury introduced the Cyclone as a high-performance option for the model, replacing the S-22.

Available only as a two-door hardtop, the Cyclone was given bespoke aesthetic bits, while underhood lurked a buyer’s choice of 289 V8s. The base Cyclone lump was a 210 horsepower version, while a hi-po, 271 pony, K-code version, lifted directly from the Mustang, was available at extra cost.

With decent sales for both the standard Comet and the Comet Cyclone, Mercury produced a third and fourth generation of the cars in 1966 and 1968 respectively. 1966 saw the introduction of a performance Cyclone GT variant, while 1968 was particularly notable for the Cyclone, as Mercury dropped the Comet moniker, and made it a standalone model in the lineup. A fastback model with a flowing profile, ideal for the Superspeedways of NASCAR, was marketed alongside the standard hardtop. The following year, the hardtop was dropped, leaving only the fastback, and a new trim package, the Cyclone Spoiler, was added that shared some sheet metal and components with the Ford Torino Talladega. The Spoiler added a formidable array of upgrades over a standard Cyclone, both mechanical and aesthetic, including, you guessed it, a large spoiler on the rear deck. The Spoiler, which was available in two distinct versions, the Cale Yarborough Special and the Dan Gurney Special honoring Mercury’s star NASCAR drivers, packed the 351 Windsor rated at 290 horsepower as the standard motor. Optional lumps included the 390 and the thumping 428 Cobra Jet.