SEMA 2020: First Performance Coils for 3.5L EcoBoost Hit the Market

SEMA is weird this year, but that isn’t keeping us from finding all of the new products available for your Ford! We chatted with Performance Distributors’ Steve Davis and he directed us to the new S.O.S. Coils for the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine (for reference, S.O.S. stands for Sultans Of Spark). These coils are the first performance coils on the market for the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged Ford EcoBoost V6 and they are available now!

The coils were designed for the following applications: 2013-2015 Ford Explorer, 2011-2016 Ford F-150, 2013-2017 Ford Police Interceptor Sedan, 2014-2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, 2013-2015 Ford Taurus, and 2013-2014 Lincoln MKT.

Performance Distributors says that because the EcoBoost is a “different animal” in the world of engines, a different style of ignition was required, so they got to work engineering the perfect ignition system in an effort to improve the stock version. The coil was developed by a talented team of Performance Distributor engineers and has more voltage output than stock to improve the efficiency and performance of Ford’s turbocharged V6 powerplant.

Because of the torque output of the EcoBoost engine, Performance Distributors chose to hone in on its usual design, which guarantees that its coils don’t lose spark on the top end. The S.O.S. coils produce more spark energy in the low to mid-range, which falls right into the EcoBoost’s powerband. An extreme high-energy spark is the result of this design, which allows for quicker starting and improved acceleration, along with a smoother idle.

The coils are installed in the OEM location and the installation process will take you less than two hours to complete with basic hand tools. They are available for purchase individually or in a set of six. Performance Distributors offers a one-year warranty on the coils starting at the date of purchase.

Stay tuned for more from SEMA 360!