As one of the leading suppliers of premium car accessories and one of the biggest original automotive equipment suppliers for all four leading German luxury brands, WeatherTech has announced various new innovations at the 2024 SEMA Show. Always committed to providing premium-quality products, the company is launching a range of new products that could further improve vehicle protection and optimize the driver experience.

The first product is an impact liner bed mat. It is an injection-molded bed mat that has a two-texture surface with special ribs for a firm hold on cargo. It features an underside with impact-absorbing rings that cushion your valuable items, and slotted channels through which water will drain, thus preventing moisture accumulation. The Liner is compatible with most domestic and foreign trucks having in a variety of bed sizes.

WeatherTech also launched the FloorLiner HP. The name says a lot about the heavy-duty flooring mat. The FloorLiner HP has all the same features and benefits as the standard FloorLiner and so much more! Each sturdy front mat weighs about four pounds. The injection-molded mat has nibs on the underside to keep it in place. Floor Liner HP comes in front, second-row, and third-row seating arrangements. In terms of color options, it comes in four colors: black, coco, gray, and tan.

If you’re seeking some protection on the outside, go ahead and take a look at WeatherTech’s new mud flaps. Custom-fit for almost any type of vehicle, these mud flaps do not require any drilling, hence preserving the OEM finish and preventing rust. They are securely attached by the use of existing factory points, or if mounting points are not available, they utilize a special fastener that secures to the wheel well with no damage.

These new side window deflectors by WeatherTech enhance the driving experience. These deflectors are custom-molded to provide complete wind and rain protection while allowing for ventilation. They are made of tough polycarbonate, bendable for easy fit, yet sturdy after installation. Deflectors feature a dark tint that is 100% optically clear to ensure visibility.

Finally, WeatherTech introduced its flexible sunshade, which guards vehicle interiors from the damaging UV light of the sun. Designed to fit front-only, or as full-kits for most applications, the two-sided sunshade lets users choose for either summer or colder seasons — put the lighter side out to help reflect more of the sun’s rays, and the dark side facing out for colder seasons.

With this wealth of new products, WeatherTech has continued to show innovative solutions for car enthusiasts and everyday drivers. The company’s SEMA 2024 presence spoke directly to the leadership it shows in the automotive accessories market, always delivering products that merge functionality, durability, and style.