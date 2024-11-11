SEMA 2024: Revolutionize Your Ford F100 And F150 With CPP’s New IFS

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 11, 2024

CPP New Mustang II IFS Kit

Classic Performance Products has introduced a revolutionary Mustang II Independent Front Suspension Kit to transform the drive of your 1965-’79 F100 and F150 truck. This new Mustang II IFS kit addresses the shortcomings of the classic twin I-beam suspension such as the awkward handling and tire wear, and displaces it with a modern, high-performance system adapted from the iconic Mustang II.

The simplicity of installation is what makes the new Mustang II IFS kit stand out from the rest. CPP’s brand engineers designed it to bolt right into existing holes in the truck’s frame, so modifications of the original frame are minimized. This also ensures a more precise position of the suspension and easy installation for those who will tackle the project in their own garages. CPP has even gone one step further by equipping it with a floating-nut plate system that cleverly compensates for any irregularities in the factory frame hole locations.

CPP New Mustang II IFS Kit

But that’s not all this kit has to offer. Say goodbye to the old drum brakes and make way for big, powerful disc brakes for confident stopping power. There’s also a power rack and pinion steering that will help you maneuver your truck at slow speeds and allows a lower ride height for that aggressive stance that’ll turn heads wherever it goes.

CPP New Mustang II IFS Kit

As you pop the hood, CPP has you covered with a range of engine mount options to fit most of the Ford V8s, including the popular 390 and 428 FE engines, as well as the 289 and 302 small-block engines. And, if the thrill of the unknown calls and you feel like upgrading to a new LS or LT engine, they’ve got that covered, too. One distinguishing feature is the flexible “FitRite” adjustable mounts, which easily allow for a front-to-back engine placement to allow for easier installation of headers and transmissions.

CPP New Mustang II IFS Kit

CPP also offers many popular upgrade kits to help fine-tune your suspension. Want ride height and handling dialed in? In that case, opt for coilover shocks and fully adjustable control arms. Need even more stopping power? Upgrade to CPP’s 13- or 14-inch big brake kit. And, for pure performance and optimum style, try an air ride system for optimized control of your Ford’s ride height.

Article Sources

Classic Performance Products
https://www.classicperform.com
(714) 522-2000

More Stories

SEMA 2024: New Magnuson Supercharger For The 2024 5.0-Liter Mustang

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: New Magnuson Supercharger For The 2024 5.0-Liter Mustang

SEMA 2024: Revolutionize Your Ford F100 And F150 With CPP’s New IFS

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Revolutionize Your Ford F100 And F150 With CPP’s New IFS

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading