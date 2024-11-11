Classic Performance Products has introduced a revolutionary Mustang II Independent Front Suspension Kit to transform the drive of your 1965-’79 F100 and F150 truck. This new Mustang II IFS kit addresses the shortcomings of the classic twin I-beam suspension such as the awkward handling and tire wear, and displaces it with a modern, high-performance system adapted from the iconic Mustang II.

The simplicity of installation is what makes the new Mustang II IFS kit stand out from the rest. CPP’s brand engineers designed it to bolt right into existing holes in the truck’s frame, so modifications of the original frame are minimized. This also ensures a more precise position of the suspension and easy installation for those who will tackle the project in their own garages. CPP has even gone one step further by equipping it with a floating-nut plate system that cleverly compensates for any irregularities in the factory frame hole locations.

But that’s not all this kit has to offer. Say goodbye to the old drum brakes and make way for big, powerful disc brakes for confident stopping power. There’s also a power rack and pinion steering that will help you maneuver your truck at slow speeds and allows a lower ride height for that aggressive stance that’ll turn heads wherever it goes.

As you pop the hood, CPP has you covered with a range of engine mount options to fit most of the Ford V8s, including the popular 390 and 428 FE engines, as well as the 289 and 302 small-block engines. And, if the thrill of the unknown calls and you feel like upgrading to a new LS or LT engine, they’ve got that covered, too. One distinguishing feature is the flexible “FitRite” adjustable mounts, which easily allow for a front-to-back engine placement to allow for easier installation of headers and transmissions.

CPP also offers many popular upgrade kits to help fine-tune your suspension. Want ride height and handling dialed in? In that case, opt for coilover shocks and fully adjustable control arms. Need even more stopping power? Upgrade to CPP’s 13- or 14-inch big brake kit. And, for pure performance and optimum style, try an air ride system for optimized control of your Ford’s ride height.