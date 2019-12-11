SEMA 2019: Powermaster Shows New HPR Alternators

We met with Todd Ryden over at Powermaster Performance, and he walked us through the company’s new HPR alternators at SEMA 2019.

“With 245 amps and 150 amps at idle, we can accommodate a new front-drive accessory system on a street rod, or late-model Mustang or Camaro. We have special castings that replace a classic GM alternator or something like you’d find on a Billet Specialities front runner.”

Powermaster’s powerful new Hairpin Replacement (HPR) direct-fit alternators produce the highest output of any late-model alternator! The new HPR Alternators are direct bolt-in upgrades for many domestic late-model applications, but with more output and a better price.

Each new Powermaster HPR Alternator is engineered to bolt into the factory mounts and accept the OEM connectors. A factory diameter pulley is supplied, including a decoupler design or clutch pulley assembly, for an exact OEM fit and function.

Idle output of 180+ amps and 245+ amps at the top end

Efficient internal components produce more output while consuming less engine power

Direct bolt-in to factory brackets and electrical connections

Supplied with an OEM-style pulley, decoupler, or clutch pulley for a factory fit – no need to change belts

The HPR Series Alternators are available and ready to ship for a variety of domestic applications! Choose between natural, polished, or durable black finish.

