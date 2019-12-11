SEMA 2019: Powermaster Shows New HPR Alternators

By Dave Cruikshank December 11, 2019

We met with Todd Ryden over at Powermaster Performance, and he walked us through the company’s new HPR alternators at SEMA 2019.

“With 245 amps and 150 amps at idle, we can accommodate a new front-drive accessory system on a street rod, or late-model Mustang or Camaro. We have special castings that replace a classic GM alternator or something like you’d find on a Billet Specialities front runner.”

Powermaster’s powerful new Hairpin Replacement (HPR) direct-fit alternators produce the highest output of any late-model alternator! The new HPR Alternators are direct bolt-in upgrades for many domestic late-model applications, but with more output and a better price.

Each new Powermaster HPR Alternator is engineered to bolt into the factory mounts and accept the OEM connectors. A factory diameter pulley is supplied, including a decoupler design or clutch pulley assembly, for an exact OEM fit and function.

  • Idle output of 180+ amps and 245+ amps at the top end
  • Efficient internal components produce more output while consuming less engine power
  • Direct bolt-in to factory brackets and electrical connections
  • Supplied with an OEM-style pulley, decoupler, or clutch pulley for a factory fit – no need to change belts

The HPR Series Alternators are available and ready to ship for a variety of domestic applications! Choose between natural, polished, or durable black finish.

For more information, go here.

Article Sources

Powermaster Performance
(630) 957-4019

About the author

Dave Cruikshank

Dave Cruikshank is a lifelong car enthusiast and an Editor at Power Automedia. A zealous car geek since birth, he digs lead sleds, curvy fiberglass, kustoms and street rods. He currently owns a '95 Corvette, '76 Cadillac Seville, '99 LS1 Trans Am and big old Ford Van.
Read My Articles
 

